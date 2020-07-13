Quality Houses Public : Disclosure of the minutes of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

(Translation)

CS. 0242/2020

July 13, 2020

Subject

:Disclosure of the minutes of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

Attention :President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandAccording to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Quality Houses Public

Company Limited ("the Company") held on June 29, 2020 at 10.30 a.m. at the Sathorn Conference No.1 and 2, 4th Floor, Q House Lumpini Building, No. 1 South Sathorn Road, Thungmahamek, Sathorn, Bangkok.

The Company would like to inform that the minutes of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of

Shareholders were disclosed on the Company's website at www.qh.co.th in "Investor Relations" section from July 13, 2020 onward.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

-Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai- Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai

Senior Executive Vice President

Corporate Secretary Department

Tel. 0-2677-7000