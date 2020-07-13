Quality Houses Public : Disclosure of the minutes of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

(Translation)
CS. 0242/2020
July 13, 2020
Subject
:Disclosure of the minutes of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website
Attention :President
The Stock Exchange of ThailandAccording to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Quality Houses Public
Company Limited ("the Company") held on June 29, 2020 at 10.30 a.m. at the Sathorn Conference No.1 and 2, 4th Floor, Q House Lumpini Building, No. 1 South Sathorn Road, Thungmahamek, Sathorn, Bangkok.
The Company would like to inform that the minutes of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders were disclosed on the Company's website at www.qh.co.th in "Investor Relations" section from July 13, 2020 onward.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
-Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai- Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai
Senior Executive Vice President
Corporate Secretary Department
Tel. 0-2677-7000
