Quality Houses Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution
06/29/2020 | 08:46am EDT
(Translation)
CS.0225 /2020
June 29, 2020
Re: Attn:Notification of the Resolution of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Quality Houses Public Company Limited ("the Company"), held on June 29, 2020, at 10.30 a.m. at the Sathorn Conference No. 1-2, 4thFloor, Q.House
Lumpini Building, No. 1 South Sathorn Road, Thungmahamek, Sathorn, Bangkok. According to the attendance record, 516 shareholders holding 5,245,120,241 shares, or 48.95 percent of the total paid-up shares, were present, either in person or by proxy, the Meeting has resolved the following agenda:
1. Certified the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2019 which was held on
April 18, 2019 by the majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting, as follows:
Vote for
Number of Votes
% of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting
-Approve
5,245,028,698
99.9999
-Disapprove
26
0.0000
-Abstain
96,400
Not Count
-Voided ballot
-
0.0000
Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 4,883 shares.
This agenda is for acknowledgement , therefore there is no vote casting.
3. Approved theCompany's statementof financial position and statement of comprehensive income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 which have been audited by the certified public accountant by the majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting, as follows:
Vote for
Number of Votes
% of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting
-Approve
5,249,163,502
99.9999
-Disapprove
26
0.0000
-Abstain
9,364,400
Not Count
-Voided ballot
-
0.0000
Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 13,402,804 shares
4. Approved the omission of final dividend payment for the year 2019 as well as to acknowledge the interim dividend payment since the Company has paid the interim dividend for two times totaling THB0.20 per share with total amount approximately THB 2,143 million or 75% of the 2019 Company's net
profit of consolidated financial statements. The details are as follows:
- The 1stinterim dividend payment forthe Company's operating results of thefirst 6-month period at the rate of THB 0.07 per share in the amount of approximately THB 750 million
- The 2ndinterim dividend payment forthe Company's operating results of the last 6-month period at the rate of THB 0.13 per share in the amount of approximately THB 1,393 million.
This dividend payment is based on net profit after 20% corporate income tax rate. The shareholders who are individuals can obtain tax credits due to the dividend payment in accordance with section 47 bis of the Revenue Code.
Regarding the allocation of net profit for legal reserve, the Company has allocated the legal reserve at the required amount by law of 10% of the registered capital of the Company. As a result, the Company has no need for legal reserve allocation.
By the majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting, as follows:
Vote for
Number of Votes
% of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting
-Approve
5,257,505,402
99.9999
-Disapprove
26
0.0000
-Abstain
1,522,500
Not Count
-Voided ballot
-
0.0000
Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 500,000 shares
5. Approved the appointment of the Company's directors who are retired by rotation and re-elected for another term. The details are as follows :
5.1
Approved the re-elected of Mr. Boonsom Lerdhirunwong as an independent director for another term by the majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting, as follows:
Vote for
Number of Votes
% of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting
-Approve
5,237,784,026
99.6003
-Disapprove
21,014,664
0.3996
-Abstain
230.000
Not Count
-Voided ballot
-
0.0000
5.2 Approved the re-elected of Mr. Adul Vinaiphat as an independent director for another term by the majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting, as follows:
Vote for
Number of Votes
% of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting
-Approve
4,860,417,359
92.4244
-Disapprove
398,381,331
7.5755
-Abstain
230.000
Not Count
-Voided ballot
-
0.0000
5.3 Approved the re-elected of Mr. Naporn Sunthornchitcharoen as a director for another term by the majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting, as follows:
Vote for
Number of Votes
% of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting
-Approve
4,718,123,105
89.7186
-Disapprove
540,675,585
10.2813
-Abstain
230.000
Not Count
-Voided ballot
-
0.0000
5.4 Approved the re-elected of Mr. Chalerm Kiettitanabumroong as a director for another term by the majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting, as follows:
Vote for
Number of Votes
% of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting
-Approve
5,138,670,691
97.7114
-Disapprove
120,352,999
2.2885
-Abstain
5,000
Not Count
-Voided ballot
-
0.0000
Remark : In agenda 5, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 762 shares
6. Approved for the remuneration of directors of the year 2020, comprise of monthly compensation and meeting fee for the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Corporate Governance Committee in the amount of not exceeding THB 12 million.
By the votes of not less than two-thirds of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting, as follows:
Vote for
Number of Votes
% of the shareholders present at the meeting
-Approve
5,236,865,056
99.5777
-Disapprove
4,740,106
0.0901
-Abstain
17,464,304
0.3320
-Voided ballot
-
0.0000
Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 40,776 shares
7. Approved the directors'bonus for the year 2019, the Company will pay to all directors in the total amount not exceeding THB 15 million by the votes of not less than two-thirds of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting, as follows:
Vote for
Number of Votes
% of the shareholders present at the meeting
-Approve
4,602,423,992
87.5091
-Disapprove
639,563,036
12.1604
-Abstain
17,374,104
0.3303
-Voided ballot
-
0.0000
Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 291,666 shares
8. Approved the appointmentof the auditors of EY Office Limited to be the Company's auditors of theyear 2020 as per the following names: