Quality Houses Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution

June 29, 2020

Re: Attn:Notification of the Resolution of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Quality Houses Public Company Limited ("the Company"), held on June 29, 2020, at 10.30 a.m. at the Sathorn Conference No. 1-2, 4th Floor, Q.House

Lumpini Building, No. 1 South Sathorn Road, Thungmahamek, Sathorn, Bangkok. According to the attendance record, 516 shareholders holding 5,245,120,241 shares, or 48.95 percent of the total paid-up shares, were present, either in person or by proxy, the Meeting has resolved the following agenda:

1. Certified the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2019 which was held on April 18, 2019 by the majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting, as follows: Vote for Number of Votes % of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting - Approve 5,245,028,698 99.9999 - Disapprove 26 0.0000 - Abstain 96,400 Not Count - Voided ballot - 0.0000 Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 4,883 shares.

2. Acknowledged the Company's 2019 operating performance. This agenda is for acknowledgement , therefore there is no vote casting.

3. Approved the Company's statement of financial position and statement of comprehensive income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 which have been audited by the certified public accountant by the majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting, as follows:

Vote for Number of Votes % of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting - Approve 5,249,163,502 99.9999 - Disapprove 26 0.0000 - Abstain 9,364,400 Not Count - Voided ballot - 0.0000

Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 13,402,804 shares

4. Approved the omission of final dividend payment for the year 2019 as well as to acknowledge the interim dividend payment since the Company has paid the interim dividend for two times totaling THB 0.20 per share with total amount approximately THB 2,143 million or 75% of the 2019 Company's net profit of consolidated financial statements. The details are as follows: - The 1st interim dividend payment for the Company's operating results of the first 6-month period at the rate of THB 0.07 per share in the amount of approximately THB 750 million - The 2nd interim dividend payment for the Company's operating results of the last 6-month period at the rate of THB 0.13 per share in the amount of approximately THB 1,393 million. This dividend payment is based on net profit after 20% corporate income tax rate. The shareholders who are individuals can obtain tax credits due to the dividend payment in accordance with section 47 bis of the Revenue Code. Regarding the allocation of net profit for legal reserve, the Company has allocated the legal reserve at the required amount by law of 10% of the registered capital of the Company. As a result, the Company has no need for legal reserve allocation. By the majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting, as follows: Vote for Number of Votes % of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting - Approve 5,257,505,402 99.9999 - Disapprove 26 0.0000 - Abstain 1,522,500 Not Count - Voided ballot - 0.0000 Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 500,000 shares

5. Approved the appointment of the Company's directors who are retired by rotation and re-elected for another term. The details are as follows :

5.1

Approved the re-elected of Mr. Boonsom Lerdhirunwong as an independent director for another term by the majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting, as follows:

Vote for Number of Votes % of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting - Approve 5,237,784,026 99.6003 - Disapprove 21,014,664 0.3996 - Abstain 230.000 Not Count - Voided ballot - 0.0000

5.2 Approved the re-elected of Mr. Adul Vinaiphat as an independent director for another term by the majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting, as follows: Vote for Number of Votes % of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting - Approve 4,860,417,359 92.4244 - Disapprove 398,381,331 7.5755 - Abstain 230.000 Not Count - Voided ballot - 0.0000

5.3 Approved the re-elected of Mr. Naporn Sunthornchitcharoen as a director for another term by the majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting, as follows: Vote for Number of Votes % of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting - Approve 4,718,123,105 89.7186 - Disapprove 540,675,585 10.2813 - Abstain 230.000 Not Count - Voided ballot - 0.0000

5.4 Approved the re-elected of Mr. Chalerm Kiettitanabumroong as a director for another term by the majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting, as follows:

Vote for Number of Votes % of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting - Approve 5,138,670,691 97.7114 - Disapprove 120,352,999 2.2885 - Abstain 5,000 Not Count - Voided ballot - 0.0000

Remark : In agenda 5, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 762 shares

6. Approved for the remuneration of directors of the year 2020, comprise of monthly compensation and meeting fee for the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Corporate Governance Committee in the amount of not exceeding THB 12 million. By the votes of not less than two-thirds of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting, as follows: Vote for Number of Votes % of the shareholders present at the meeting - Approve 5,236,865,056 99.5777 - Disapprove 4,740,106 0.0901 - Abstain 17,464,304 0.3320 - Voided ballot - 0.0000 Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 40,776 shares

7. Approved the directors' bonus for the year 2019, the Company will pay to all directors in the total amount not exceeding THB 15 million by the votes of not less than two-thirds of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting, as follows: Vote for Number of Votes % of the shareholders present at the meeting - Approve 4,602,423,992 87.5091 - Disapprove 639,563,036 12.1604 - Abstain 17,374,104 0.3303 - Voided ballot - 0.0000 Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 291,666 shares

8. Approved the appointment of the auditors of EY Office Limited to be the Company's auditors of the year 2020 as per the following names: 1. Ms. Rungnapa Lertsuwankul CPA No. 3516 and/or 2. Mr. Chayapol Suppasedtanon CPA No. 3972 and/or 3. Mrs. Gingkarn Atsawarangsalit CPA No. 4496 and/or



4. Ms. Pimjai Manitkajohnkit CPA No. 4521 and/or 5. Ms. Orawan Techawatanasirikul CPA No. 4807 and/or 6. Ms. Sumana Punpongsanon CPA No. 5872 and/or 7. Ms. Kirdsiri Kanjanaprakasit CPA No. 6014

And approved the Company's audit fee for the year 2020 in amount of THB 1,450,000.

By the majority of votes of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting, as follows:

Vote for Number of Votes % of the shareholders present and voting at the meeting - Approve 5,259,441,110 99.9999 - Disapprove 26 0.0000 - Abstain 1,432,500 Not Count - Voided ballot - 0.0000

Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 1,512,504 shares

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai (Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai) Senior Executive Vice President

