Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Quality Houses Public Company Limited    QH   TH0256A10Z04

QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (QH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Connected transaction : Renewal of a hotel management advisor agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 07:29am EDT

- Translation -

Bor.Chor.Ngor 0351/2018

September 25, 2018

Subject: Connected transaction : Renewal of a hotel management advisor agreementAttn :President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandWith reference to the Board of Directors Meeting No 6/2018 of Quality Houses Public Company Limited ("the Company") held on September 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the meeting room of 7th Floor Q.House Lumpini Building, Sathorn Road, Bangkok, has resolved to approve a subsidiary to renew a hotel management advisor agreement to Mandarin Hotel ("the Hotels") that is owned by The Mandarin Hotel Public Company Limited ("Mandarin"). This transaction is classified as the connected transaction with the following details:

The transaction date

  • : After the approval from the Board of Directors' meeting.

    The connected parties

  • : Employee : The Subsidiary of Quality Houses Public Company

    Limited ("the Subsidiary")

    Employer : The Mandarin Hotel Public Company Limited

    ("Mandarin")

    Transaction type

  • : Renewal of a hotel management advisor agreement which also granted the right to use the brand "Centre Point" for one year

    (1 October 2018 - 30 September 2019), with a renewal option upon mutual agreement.

    The Board of Directors shall authorize Chief Executive Officer to have power to negotiate, agree and enter into any terms and conditions of such agreement and other related agreements, including the rate of such remuneration for hotel advisor services and any other details as

    Chief Executive Officer deem appropriated.

Value of connected transactions

:

The remuneration is based on 2% of total revenues (excluding some categories of revenues that have already declared in the hotel management advisor agreement) which is approximately Baht 8 Million per year. The remuneration is calculated from forecasted total revenues of the Hotels, with the following details :

(Unit: Million Baht)

Year

2018

2019

(Oct-Dec)

(Jan-Sep)

Total Revenue

105

297

Criteria for determining remuneration

:

The remuneration is based on fees that the Subsidiary similar to remunerations paid by other companies to operators in the same business.

Details of connected persons

:

1) Ms. Piengchai Harnpanich and the connected person are the

major shareholders of The Mandarin Hotel Public Company in the portion of 55.85% and Ms. Piengchai Harnpanich is in the position of Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Chairperson of the

Management and Managing Director of The Mandarin Hotel Public Company Limited, as well as being the mother of Mr. Anant

Asavabhokhin, the major shareholders of Land and Houses

Public Company Limited which is the major shareholders of Quality Houses Public Company Limited.

2)Mrs. Suwanna Bhuddhaprasart is Director of The Mandarin Hotel Public Company and Quality Houses Public Company Limited and the Subsidiary.

The connected directors

The Board of Directors' opinion

:

Mrs. Suwanna Bhuddhaprasart was not present in the meeting and she has no right to vote in this agenda.

:

The Board of Directors' meeting has considered and given opinion that the connected transaction is reasonable and it is a normal operation business of the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary will receive the remuneration.

The Audit Committee's opinion

:

Their opinions were not difference from Board of directors.

Type of transaction

:

The transaction mentioned above is classified to be a connected transaction in compliance with notification of Board of Director of the Stock Exchange of Thailand regarding Disclosure of Information and Procedures of Listed Companies on Connected Transaction B.E. 2546 (2003). This transaction is considered normal support business without any trade condition. The calculated size of this transaction is 0.032% of the net tangible assets ("NTA") based on the Company's consolidated financial statement as of June 30, 2018 reviewed by the auditor. The size of transaction is more than Baht 1 Million but less than Baht 20 Million or more than 0.03% but less than 3% of NTA. Whichever higher. The size of transaction is important. Hence, the Company is required to get the approval from the Board of Directors and has to disclose the information to The Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Please be informed accordingly,

Sincerely yours

Apinya Jarutrakulchai (Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai)

Senior Executive Vice President

Finance and Accounting Department

Tel 0-2677-7000

Fax 0-2677-7011-2

Disclaimer

Quality Houses pcl published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 11:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC COMP
07:29aCONNECTED TRANSACTION : Renewal of a hotel management advisor agreement
PU
08/24QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITE : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/10QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC : Interim dividend payment and the appointment of a new Di..
PU
06/29QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC : Notification of the Resignation from Director and Appoin..
PU
05/10QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 Ending 31 M..
PU
05/02QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC : Disclosure of the minutes of the Annual General Meeting ..
PU
04/26QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/12QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC : Company's holiday 2018
PU
2017QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC : Appointment of a new director to replace a resigned dire..
PU
2017QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC : Clarify the big-lot transaction (Additional)
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 17 448 M
EBIT 2018 2 801 M
Net income 2018 3 731 M
Debt 2018 19 448 M
Yield 2018 5,45%
P/E ratio 2018 10,15
P/E ratio 2019 9,40
EV / Sales 2018 3,30x
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
Capitalization 38 143 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,77  THB
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chadchart Sittipunt President, CEO & Executive Director
Boonsom Lerdhirunwong Chairman
Orathai Luengpaitoon Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Anant Asavabhokhin Executive Director
Adisorn Thananun-Narapool Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1 176
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.49%43 035
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-11.11%43 016
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.00%35 480
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-27.15%30 078
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-13.25%28 176
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.