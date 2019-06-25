(Translation) CS 0238 /2019 June 25, 2019 Subject: Connected transaction : Selling Land Attn : President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

With reference to the Board of Directors Meeting No. 4/2019 of Quality Houses Public Company Limited ("the Company") held on June 25, 2019 at the meeting room of 7th Floor, Q.House Lumpini Building, South Sathorn Road, Bangkok, has resolved to approve a subsidiary ( Casa Ville Co., Ltd.) to sell land without building to Land and Houses Public Company Limited. This transaction is classified as the connected transaction with the following details:

Transaction date : After the approval of the Board of Directors meeting. Connected parties : Seller - Casa Ville Co., Ltd. (Subsidiary Company) Buyer - Land and Houses Public Co., Ltd. Details of disposed asset : Land without Building, Title deed No. 1864, Parcel No. 33, Dealing File No. 231, total area of 1-1-50 Rai (550 square wah) located at Bang lane sub-district, Bang Yai District (Talad kwan), Nonthaburi Province. Type of connected transaction : This transaction is classified as a connected transaction in compliance with notification of Board of Director of the Stock Exchange of Thailand regarding Disclosure of Information and Procedures of Listed Companies on Connected Transaction B.E 2546 (2003). This transaction relating to assets or services Value of connected transaction : The total price of Baht 11 Million (Eleven Million Baht), criteria for determining price is based on the market price of land in surrounding areas. Transaction size : The calculated size of this transaction is more than 0.03% but less than 3% of net tangible assets ("NTA") based on the Company's Consolidated Financial Statement as of March 31, 2019. The size of transaction is

considered as a medium size. Therefore, the Company is required to get the approval from the Board of Directors and has to disclose the information to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

1 / 2