(Translation)
CS 0238 /2019
June 25, 2019
Subject:
Connected
transaction : Selling Land
Attn :
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
With reference to the Board of Directors Meeting No. 4/2019 of Quality Houses Public Company Limited ("the Company") held on June 25, 2019 at the meeting room of 7th Floor, Q.House Lumpini Building, South Sathorn Road, Bangkok, has resolved to approve a subsidiary ( Casa Ville Co., Ltd.) to sell land without building to Land and Houses Public Company Limited. This transaction is classified as the connected transaction with the following details:
Transaction date
:
After the approval of
the Board of Directors meeting.
Connected parties
:
Seller - Casa Ville Co., Ltd. (Subsidiary Company)
Buyer - Land and Houses Public Co., Ltd.
Details of disposed asset
:
Land without Building, Title deed No. 1864, Parcel No. 33, Dealing File
No. 231, total area of
1-1-50 Rai (550 square
wah) located at Bang lane
sub-district, Bang Yai
District (Talad kwan), Nonthaburi Province.
Type of connected transaction
: This transaction is classified as a connected transaction in compliance
with notification of Board of Director of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
regarding Disclosure of Information and Procedures of Listed Companies
on Connected Transaction B.E 2546 (2003). This transaction relating to
assets or services
Value of connected transaction
:
The total price of Baht 11 Million (Eleven Million Baht), criteria for
determining price is based on the market price of land in surrounding
areas.
Transaction size
: The calculated size of this transaction is more than 0.03% but less than
3% of net tangible assets ("NTA") based on the Company's Consolidated
Financial Statement as of March 31, 2019.
The size of transaction is
considered as a medium size. Therefore, the Company is required to get the approval from the Board of Directors and has to disclose the information to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
The details of the connected persons and the description and scope of the connected persons' interests
(1) Land and Houses Public Co., Ltd. is a major shareholder of the Company in a portion of 24.98% (as of April 25 , 2019)
Mr.Naporn Sunthornchitcharoen , Mr.Adisorn Thananan-narapool and Mr. Achawin Asavabhokin are directors of Land and Houses Public Co., Ltd and the Company
1. Mr.Naporn Sunthornchitcharoen
Mr.Adisorn Thananan-narapool
Mr.Achawin Asavabhokin
who have the interests did not attend the meeting and they had no voting right in this agenda.
Board of Directors' Opinion
: The Board of Directors meeting has considered and given opinion that
the connected transaction is reasonable and has agreed to sell the land
as details above.
The opinion of the Audit Committee
: None
and/or the directors that different
from The Board of directors.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours
Apinya Jarutrakulchai
(Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai)
Senior Executive Vice President
Corporate Secretary Department
Tel. 0-2677-7000
