QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(QH)
Connected transaction : Selling Land

06/25/2019 | 09:11am EDT

(Translation)

CS 0238 /2019

June 25, 2019

Subject:

Connected

transaction : Selling Land

Attn :

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

With reference to the Board of Directors Meeting No. 4/2019 of Quality Houses Public Company Limited ("the Company") held on June 25, 2019 at the meeting room of 7th Floor, Q.House Lumpini Building, South Sathorn Road, Bangkok, has resolved to approve a subsidiary ( Casa Ville Co., Ltd.) to sell land without building to Land and Houses Public Company Limited. This transaction is classified as the connected transaction with the following details:

Transaction date

:

After the approval of

the Board of Directors meeting.

Connected parties

:

Seller - Casa Ville Co., Ltd. (Subsidiary Company)

Buyer - Land and Houses Public Co., Ltd.

Details of disposed asset

:

Land without Building, Title deed No. 1864, Parcel No. 33, Dealing File

No. 231, total area of

1-1-50 Rai (550 square

wah) located at Bang lane

sub-district, Bang Yai

District (Talad kwan), Nonthaburi Province.

Type of connected transaction

: This transaction is classified as a connected transaction in compliance

with notification of Board of Director of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

regarding Disclosure of Information and Procedures of Listed Companies

on Connected Transaction B.E 2546 (2003). This transaction relating to

assets or services

Value of connected transaction

:

The total price of Baht 11 Million (Eleven Million Baht), criteria for

determining price is based on the market price of land in surrounding

areas.

Transaction size

: The calculated size of this transaction is more than 0.03% but less than

3% of net tangible assets ("NTA") based on the Company's Consolidated

Financial Statement as of March 31, 2019.

The size of transaction is

considered as a medium size. Therefore, the Company is required to get the approval from the Board of Directors and has to disclose the information to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

(Translation)

The details of the connected persons and the description and scope of the connected persons' interests

The connected directors

  • (1) Land and Houses Public Co., Ltd. is a major shareholder of the Company in a portion of 24.98% (as of April 25 , 2019)
    1. Mr.Naporn Sunthornchitcharoen , Mr.Adisorn Thananan-narapool and Mr. Achawin Asavabhokin are directors of Land and Houses Public Co., Ltd and the Company
  • 1. Mr.Naporn Sunthornchitcharoen
    1. Mr.Adisorn Thananan-narapool
    2. Mr.Achawin Asavabhokin

who have the interests did not attend the meeting and they had no voting right in this agenda.

Board of Directors' Opinion

: The Board of Directors meeting has considered and given opinion that

the connected transaction is reasonable and has agreed to sell the land

as details above.

The opinion of the Audit Committee

: None

and/or the directors that different

from The Board of directors.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours

Apinya Jarutrakulchai

(Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai)

Senior Executive Vice President

Corporate Secretary Department

Tel. 0-2677-7000

Disclaimer

Quality Houses pcl published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 13:10:07 UTC
