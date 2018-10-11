Log in
QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (QH)
  Report  
Quality Houses Public : Company's Holidays 2019

10/11/2018

-Translation-

CS 0363/2018

Subject : Company's Holidays 2019 Attention : President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

October 11, 2018

The Company would like to inform the Company's Holidays 2019 are as follows:

  • 1. Tuesday

  • 2. Tuesday

  • 3. Monday

  • 4. Monday

  • 5. Tuesday

  • 6. Wednesday

  • 7. Monday

  • 8. Tuesday

  • 9. Monday

  • 10. Monday

  • 11. Monday

  • 12. Wednesday

  • 13. Thursday

  • 14. Tuesday

  • 15. Tuesday

1st

19th

15th

16th

20th

16th

29th

12th

8th

1st

January February April April April May May July July August

14th

23th

5th

October October December

10th 31th

December DecemberPlease be informed accordingly.

Corporate Secretary Department Tel. 0-2677-7000

New Year's Day Makha Bucha Day

Substitution for Chakri Memorial Day Songkran Festival

Substitution for Songkran Festival National Labour Day

Substitution for Wisakha Bucha Day Asarnha Bucha Day

Substitution for H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn's Birthday H.M. Queen Sirikit' s Birthday

Substitution for H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej Memorial Day Chulalongkorn Day

H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej's Birthday / National Day / Father's Day

Constitution Day New Year's EveSincerely yours, -Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai- (Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai) Senior Executive Vice President

Disclaimer

Quality Houses pcl published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 12:17:01 UTC
