Quality Houses Public : Company's Holidays 2019

CS 0363/2018
Subject : Company's Holidays 2019 Attention : President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
October 11, 2018
The Company would like to inform the Company's Holidays 2019 are as follows:
-
1. Tuesday
-
2. Tuesday
-
3. Monday
-
4. Monday
-
5. Tuesday
-
6. Wednesday
-
7. Monday
-
8. Tuesday
-
9. Monday
-
10. Monday
-
11. Monday
-
12. Wednesday
-
13. Thursday
-
14. Tuesday
-
15. Tuesday
1st
19th
15th
16th
20th
16th
29th
12th
8th
1st
January February April April April May May July July August
14th
23th
5th
October October December
10th 31th
December DecemberPlease be informed accordingly.
Corporate Secretary Department Tel. 0-2677-7000
New Year's Day Makha Bucha Day
Substitution for Chakri Memorial Day Songkran Festival
Substitution for Songkran Festival National Labour Day
Substitution for Wisakha Bucha Day Asarnha Bucha Day
Substitution for H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn's Birthday H.M. Queen Sirikit' s Birthday
Substitution for H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej Memorial Day Chulalongkorn Day
H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej's Birthday / National Day / Father's Day
Constitution Day New Year's EveSincerely yours, -Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai- (Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai) Senior Executive Vice President
