Quality Houses Public : Notification of passing away of the Chairman of Audit Committee

CS 0259/2019 July 8, 2019

Re : Notification of passing away of the Chairman of Audit Committee

Attn : President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Quality Houses Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you that Mr.Chulasingh Vasantasingh , Independent Director, the Chairman of Audit Committee , and Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee , passed away on July 6, 2019.

The Board of Directors shall proceed to select the suitable and qualified person to replace the Chairman of Audit Committee who passed away and shall inform the Stock Exchange of Thailand later.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours

Apinya Jarutrakulchai

(Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai)

Senior Executive Vice President

Corporate Secretary Department

Tel. 0-2677-7000