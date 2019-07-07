Quality Houses Public : Notification of passing away of the Chairman of Audit Committee

-Translation-
|
CS 0259/2019
|
July 8, 2019
Re : Notification of passing away of the Chairman of Audit Committee
Attn : President The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Quality Houses Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you that Mr.Chulasingh Vasantasingh , Independent Director, the Chairman of Audit Committee , and Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee , passed away on July 6, 2019.
The Board of Directors shall proceed to select the suitable and qualified person to replace the Chairman of Audit Committee who passed away and shall inform the Stock Exchange of Thailand later.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours
Apinya Jarutrakulchai
(Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai)
Senior Executive Vice President
Corporate Secretary Department
Tel. 0-2677-7000
