QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(QH)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quality Houses Public : Notification of passing away of the Chairman of Audit Committee

0
07/07/2019 | 10:08pm EDT

-Translation-

CS 0259/2019

July 8, 2019

Re : Notification of passing away of the Chairman of Audit Committee

Attn : President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Quality Houses Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you that Mr.Chulasingh Vasantasingh , Independent Director, the Chairman of Audit Committee , and Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee , passed away on July 6, 2019.

The Board of Directors shall proceed to select the suitable and qualified person to replace the Chairman of Audit Committee who passed away and shall inform the Stock Exchange of Thailand later.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours

Apinya Jarutrakulchai

(Ms. Apinya Jarutrakulchai)

Senior Executive Vice President

Corporate Secretary Department

Tel. 0-2677-7000

Disclaimer

Quality Houses pcl published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 02:07:07 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 15 501 M
EBIT 2019 2 543 M
Net income 2019 3 767 M
Debt 2019 19 871 M
Yield 2019 6,75%
P/E ratio 2019 8,91x
P/E ratio 2020 8,08x
EV / Sales2019 3,40x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
Capitalization 32 786 M
Chart QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Quality Houses Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,30  THB
Last Close Price 3,06  THB
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chadchart Sittipunt President, CEO & Executive Director
Boonsom Lerdhirunwong Chairman
Orathai Luengpaitoon Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Adisorn Thananun-Narapool Executive Director
Rachai Wattanakasaem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALITY HOUSES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1 064
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED22.95%50 765
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.10.07%41 453
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.71%37 545
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD23.41%32 501
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED18.24%31 690
Categories
