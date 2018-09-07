Quality Systems, Inc. : Changes Name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) announced today that the company has
changed its corporate name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Effective
September 10, 2018, NASDAQ:NXGN). On September 10, 2018, the company’s
securities listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market will cease trading
under the symbol “QSII” and will begin trading under the new symbol
“NXGN.”
The name change was effectuated by a merger pursuant to Section 1110(d)
of the California Corporations Code. The name change was effective as of
September 6, 2018.
The name change does not affect the rights of the company’s security
holders and the company’s current leadership structure will remain in
place. The company’s transfer agent will contact the company’s
shareholders regarding the tender and exchange of share certificates
reflecting the old company name. The company’s new Committee on Uniform
Securities Identification Procedures (“CUSIP”) Number is 65343C 102.
“Our clients have known us as NextGen Healthcare for nearly 20 years,
and now is the time to align our investor-facing and commercial-facing
identities,” said Rusty Frantz, NextGen Healthcare’s President and CEO.
“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in our journey of
aligning and simplifying our organization to deliver a better future for
our clients, employees and investors.”
About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides a range of software, services, and
analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices. The company's
portfolio delivers foundational capabilities to empower physician
success, enrich the patient care experience, and enable the transition
to value-based healthcare. Visit www.nextgen.com
for additional information.
SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to,
statements regarding future events, developments in the healthcare
sector and regulatory framework, the company's future performance, as
well as management's expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates
or projections relating to the future (including, without limitation,
statements concerning revenue, net income, and earnings per share).
Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ
materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause the anticipated results to differ from those
described in the forward-looking statements and additional risks and
uncertainties are set forth in Part I, Item A of our most recent Annual
Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form
10-Q, including but not limited to: the volume and timing of systems
sales and installations; length of sales cycles and the installation
process; the possibility that products will not achieve or sustain
market acceptance; seasonal patterns of sales and customer buying
behavior; impact of incentive payments under The American Recovery and
Reinvestment Act on sales and the ability of the company to meet
continued certification requirements; uncertainties related to the
future impact of U.S. tax reform; the impact of governmental and
regulatory agency investigations; the development by competitors of new
or superior technologies; the timing, cost and success or failure of new
product and service introductions, development and product upgrade
releases; undetected errors or bugs in software; product liability;
changing economic, political or regulatory influences in the health-care
industry; changes in product-pricing policies; availability of
third-party products and components; competitive pressures including
product offerings, pricing and promotional activities; the company's
ability or inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; possible
regulation of the company's software by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration; changes of accounting estimates and assumptions used to
prepare the prior periods' financial statements; disruptions caused by
acquisitions of companies, products, or technologies; and general
economic conditions. A significant portion of the company's quarterly
sales of software product licenses and computer hardware is concluded in
the last month of a fiscal quarter, generally with a concentration of
such revenues earned in the final ten business days of that month. Due
to these and other factors, the company's revenues and operating results
are very difficult to forecast. A major portion of the company's costs
and expenses, such as personnel and facilities, are of a fixed nature
and, accordingly, a shortfall or decline in quarterly and/or annual
revenues typically results in lower profitability or losses. As a
result, comparison of the company's period-to-period financial
performance is not necessarily meaningful and should not be relied upon
as an indicator of future performance. These forward-looking statements
speak only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation
to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005036/en/