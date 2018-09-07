Quality Systems, Inc. : Changes Name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Company to Trade on Nasdaq as NXGN

Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) announced today that the company has changed its corporate name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Effective September 10, 2018, NASDAQ:NXGN). On September 10, 2018, the company’s securities listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market will cease trading under the symbol “QSII” and will begin trading under the new symbol “NXGN.”

The name change was effectuated by a merger pursuant to Section 1110(d) of the California Corporations Code. The name change was effective as of September 6, 2018.

The name change does not affect the rights of the company’s security holders and the company’s current leadership structure will remain in place. The company’s transfer agent will contact the company’s shareholders regarding the tender and exchange of share certificates reflecting the old company name. The company’s new Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures (“CUSIP”) Number is 65343C 102.

“Our clients have known us as NextGen Healthcare for nearly 20 years, and now is the time to align our investor-facing and commercial-facing identities,” said Rusty Frantz, NextGen Healthcare’s President and CEO. “Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in our journey of aligning and simplifying our organization to deliver a better future for our clients, employees and investors.”

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides a range of software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices. The company's portfolio delivers foundational capabilities to empower physician success, enrich the patient care experience, and enable the transition to value-based healthcare. Visit www.nextgen.com for additional information.

