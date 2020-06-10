Investor Relations: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Steven N. Bronson, CEO 805.617.4419 IR@Qualstar.com

Qualstar Partners with OpenStorage to Expand Reach in European Market

The tape-based data storage solution provider furthers its plans for market expansion with a

new strategic European partnership.

CAMARILLO, Calif.-June10, 2020-Qualstar Corporation, a leading provider of LTO-based digital data storage and data management solutions, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with OpenStorage AG that will expand Qualstar's reach in the European market. Based in Germany, OpenStorage AG will distribute Qualstar's entire range of data storage solutions-including the Q-Series (entry and compact tape libraries), RLS-Series (midrange tape libraries), and XLS-Series(enterprise-class tape libraries)-to customers throughout Europe.

"We are pleased to broaden our presence in the European magnetic tape library market with a powerful and trusted brand like Qualstar providing ideal storage solutions for organizations that require a way to keep critical but rarely accessed information safe and secure for long-term storage," says Dieter Wandelt, COO at OpenStorage AG.

"OpenStorage AG's partner network and expertise in providing digital data storage solutions will definitely enhance our market penetration and help re-establish Qualstar's presence in Europe," says Arun Vaishampayan, VP Global Sales at Qualstar Corporation.

"This is the right step in our strategic market expansion," says Steven N Bronson, CEO of Qualstar Corporation. "Backed by Qualstar's cost-effective and highly reliable solutions, OpenStorage AG will be able to utilize their unique expertise to provide our state-of-the-art tape libraries to the European markets."

About Qualstar Corporation

Founded in Southern California, Qualstar has been a leading provider of digital data storage solutions since 1984. By 1995, the company had concentrated its efforts on magnetic tape based robotic tape libraries. Backed by more than 36 years of experience and over 35,000 units sold, Qualstar has earned a reputation for trust and reliability. Today, Qualstar offers a full range of tape libraries in various sizes and configurations to meet any data storage requirements. Learn more: Qualstar.com

About OpenStorage AG

OpenStorage AG was founded in Wiesbaden 1993 to provide his customers with optical and magnetic data storage devices as well as with printer consumables. Additionally, OpenStorage offers professional and competent consultancy, including for particular requirements and special