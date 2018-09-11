Call for Customer Presentations: Qualys Security Conference 2018

The annual Qualys user conference, QSC18 , is quickly approaching, and we are looking for customer presentations showcasing how you use Qualys to enable security best practices and secure your digital transformation.

If you would like to be considered as a presenter, please send a session title and short abstract to David Conner at dconner@qualys.com. The CFP is open until October 11, 2018. Qualys will cover travel costs for approved customer presenters.

This year's event will be held on November 14-15 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. QSC is a unique forum to connect our customers and partners with our engineers and leading industry experts. To learn more about Qualys Security Conference, watch the QSC17 highlights video.