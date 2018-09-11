Log in
QUALYS INC (QLYS)
CALL FOR CUSTOM : Qualys Security Conference 2018
PU
09/10QUALYS POLICY C : Policy Library Update
PU
09/10QUALYS : Cloud Platform 8.15.1 New Features
PU
Call for Customer Presentations: Qualys Security Conference 2018

09/11/2018


The annual Qualys user conference, QSC18, is quickly approaching, and we are looking for customer presentations showcasing how you use Qualys to enable security best practices and secure your digital transformation.

If you would like to be considered as a presenter, please send a session title and short abstract to David Conner at dconner@qualys.com. The CFP is open until October 11, 2018. Qualys will cover travel costs for approved customer presenters.

This year's event will be held on November 14-15 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. QSC is a unique forum to connect our customers and partners with our engineers and leading industry experts. To learn more about Qualys Security Conference, watch the QSC17 highlights video.

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 17:21:07 UTC
Latest news on QUALYS INC
07:22pCALL FOR CUSTOMER PRESENTATIONS : Qualys Security Conference 2018
PU
09/10QUALYS POLICY COMPLIANCE NOTIFICATIO : Policy Library Update
PU
09/10QUALYS : Cloud Platform 8.15.1 New Features
PU
09/05GDPR 101 : Monitoring & Maintaining Compliance After the Deadline
PU
09/05QUALYS : Guard Software Licenses and Maintenance
AQ
09/04QUALYS : The Incident Response Consortium - Conference
AQ
09/01QUALYS : SEC Charges Former Senior Executive at Silicon Valley Company With Insi..
AQ
08/31QUALYS : The Incident Response Consortium - Conference
AQ
08/30QUALYS : Securing Container Deployments with Qualys
PU
08/28QUALYS : How New Passive Network Sensor Boosts Platform Capabilities
PU
More news
09/06TENABLE : Valuation Still Seems Pricey After Post-Earnings Drop 
09/06RAPID7 : Hold Until 2019 
08/27Qualys Boosts Its Government Platform 
08/24Software stocks move after big day of earnings 
08/01Qualys (QLYS) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 279 M
EBIT 2018 77,9 M
Net income 2018 35,0 M
Finance 2018 230 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 105,83
P/E ratio 2019 102,32
EV / Sales 2018 12,1x
EV / Sales 2019 9,94x
Capitalization 3 611 M
NameTitle
Philippe F. Courtot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa B. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Sandra England Bergeron Independent Director
Peter Pace Independent Director
Jeffrey P. Hank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALYS INC56.02%3 611
SALESFORCE.COM48.02%114 504
NUTANIX INC46.88%8 845
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.63.26%3 390
SOPHOS GROUP PLC-10.44%3 146
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC-6.92%2 387
