Detecting Apache Struts 2 Namespace RCE: CVE-2018-11776

A new remote code execution vulnerability in Apache Struts 2, CVE-2018-11776, was disclosed yesterday. While this vulnerability does not exist with a default configuration of Struts, it does exist in commonly seen configurations for some Struts plugins.

The Vulnerability

Struts improperly validates namespaces, allowing for OGNL injection, and can lead to full remote code execution on the target system. For a more detailed technical look at the vulnerability, please see our Threat Protection blog on this topic.

Recommended Response

Due to the ease of exploitation and relatively common configuration that is required, this vulnerability should be patched immediately for all applications that use Struts 2. A publicly available PoC has already been published, and active attacks against this vulnerability are most likely imminent.

Detections

Vulnerabilities in application frameworks are challenging to programmatically detect with traditional VM scanning, and multiple methods of detection are needed to ensure that Struts is found.

Because of this, Qualys has implemented two QIDs for detecting CVE-2018-11776 in Qualys Vulnerability Management :

QID 13251 - This detection includes both remote and authenticated checks: Remote - This detection sends a specifically crafted payload in the request to check for command execution in .action, .go, .do, .jsp and .xhtml files under common web directories. Authenticated (Linux/Unix) - This executes ps -ef command, looks for the presence of the Tomcat process and finds the location of struts2-core-x.jar file. We are investigating using this method on other middleware technologies.

- This detection includes both remote and authenticated checks: QID 371151 - This authenticated scan detection uses our Tomcat auth to specify the location of the Tomcat configuration file. Once a Tomcat auth record is added, this detection reads the Tomcat location from the config and searches for struts-core.x.jar file under sub directories. It extracts the version from .jar file and compares with vulnerable Struts versions.

In addition to scanning, Qualys recommends that application frameworks such as Struts be documented in an Application Portfolio or CMDB to ensure all components of an application are recorded and can be audited for these kinds of vulnerabilities.

Protection

Customers using the Qualys Web Application Firewall can mitigate CVE-2018-11776 by using the following methods: