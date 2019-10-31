Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualys, Inc.    QLYS

QUALYS, INC.

(QLYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qualys : 5 Reasons to Attend Qualys Security Conference 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 11:36am EDT


Qualys is a leader in cybersecurity and one of the more recognizable and respected names in the industry. It should be. The company has been around for 20 years, and it continues to innovate and push the envelope.

Later this month, Qualys will take over Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for the Qualys Security Conference 2019 (QSC). I realize there are a lot of cybersecurity vendors and an overwhelming number of cybersecurity conferences you could choose to attend, but here are 5 reasons you should seriously consider going to Qualys Security Conference.

  1. Learn about the Future of Qualys Cloud Platform
    This is the main event for Qualys each year. This is where Qualys will introduce new features and capabilities and talk about what you can expect from the roadmap for the year ahead. If you're already a customer using the Qualys Cloud Platform, or you're a prospect considering it, this is the place to meet Qualys executives and engineers and learn everything you want to know.
  2. Cybersecurity Training
    Qualys provides a variety of free training sessions for customers on Monday and Tuesday before the official kickoff of the main event. You can learn things like Scanning Strategies and Best Practices, Global IT Asset Inventory and Management, Cloud Agent Deployment, Vulnerability Management API Fundamentals, Web Application Scanning and more. Space is limited, though, so get registered ASAP.
  3. Chat with Qualys Customers
    Hearing from Qualys is great, but what's more valuable is hearing from Qualys customers. Some of Qualys' biggest customers-like Ancestry, Caterpillar, Comcast, and General Motors-will be there. You can find out why they chose Qualys, and perhaps pick up some tips and tricks from people who are using the Qualys Cloud Platform in the real world every day.
  4. Keynote from Richard A. Clarke
    Richard A. Clarke, former key advisor on intelligence and counter-terrorism for the Reagan, George H. W. Bush, and Clinton administrations, will present the opening keynote. Clarke is a respected voice who continues to share his expertise through his podcast and a number of books-most recently The Fifth Domain: Defending Our Country, Our Companies, and Ourselves in the Age of Cyber Threats.
  5. The Price Is Right
    You have to figure out how to get yourself to Las Vegas and make your own lodging arrangements-but you can't beat the cost of attending the event itself. Registration for the Qualys Security Conference is free. That includes the training sessions.

There you go. The clock is ticking. Qualys Security Conference 2019 kicks off in less than three weeks. Get registered, get signed up for the training sessions you want to attend, and start making your travel arrangements.

Related

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 15:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALYS, INC.
11:36aQUALYS : 5 Reasons to Attend Qualys Security Conference 2019
PU
06:32aQUALYS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
10/30QUALYS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30QUALYS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Director..
AQ
10/30QUALYS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
10/29QUALYS : Brings its Groundbreaking Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory App t..
PR
10/17GRABOID : Revenge of the Worms
PU
10/12QUALYS : Vulnerability Signature Release 2.4.722-4 Oracle DB New Feature
PU
10/08QUALYS : October 2019 Patch Tuesday – 59 vulns, 9 Critical, Azure App Serv..
PU
10/07QUALYS : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 30
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 321 M
EBIT 2019 113 M
Net income 2019 64,6 M
Finance 2019 271 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 49,9x
P/E ratio 2020 60,0x
EV / Sales2019 9,33x
EV / Sales2020 7,92x
Capitalization 3 270 M
Chart QUALYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 94,47  $
Last Close Price 83,34  $
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe F. Courtot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa B. Fisher Chief Financial Officer & Accounting officer
Sandra England Bergeron Lead Independent Director
Peter Pace Independent Director
Jeffrey P. Hank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALYS, INC.11.51%3 270
SALESFORCE.COM15.56%138 550
ANAPLAN, INC.87.45%6 558
NUTANIX, INC.-29.03%5 671
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.16.70%3 571
SANSAN INC--.--%1 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group