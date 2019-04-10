Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualys Inc    QLYS

QUALYS INC

(QLYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qualys : Cloud Platform 2.38 New Features

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 02:08pm EDT

This release of the Qualys Cloud Platform version 2.38 includes updates and new features for AssetView, Web Application Firewall, and Web Application Scanning, highlights as follows.

AssetView

  • Azure Instance State search token and Dynamic Tag Support - A new search token ('azure.vm.state') is added to index the last state of Azure instances. Values can be: pending, running, shutting_down, terminated, stopping, stopped, deallocated, and deallocating. This token is supported in the Dynamic Tag Rule creation.

Web Application Firewall

  • New Events Tab - We have completely revamped the Event Logs screen in order to accelerate the review of security violations. It has never been so easy to monitor your traffic and deliver responses against targeted attacks.
  • New Magento Security Template - We are happy to introduce a brand new Application Security Templates dedicated to Magento's version 1.x and 2.x of the famous CMS. These templates cover known critical vulnerabilities, including those fixed in version 2.3.1. With it you can safely install a WAF without worry about false-positives.

Web Application Scanning

  • Cancel Individual Scans in a Multi-Scan - We have added a new option allowing you to cancel individual scans that are running under a multi-scan. Cancelling the entire multi-scan continues to be supported.
  • Alert Icon for Multi-Scans - The 'alert' icon next to a completed multi-scan is now displayed in the case where one or more of the individual scans ended with 'Service Errors Detected' status.
  • Test Authentication Option - The 'Test Authentication' option is now available to all customers by default. Previously, it was enabled only upon request. This option can be found under the quick actions menu for a web application.
  • Filter for Activated/Deactivated Schedules - In the Malware Detection module, we have added a new filter to display only Activated schedules or Deactivated schedules.

API updates are also included with this release:

Qualys Cloud Platform 2.38 API Notification 1

The specific day for deployment will differ depending on the platform. Release Dates will be published on the Qualys Status page when available.

For more details about the above features - please review the release notes. Release notes will be posted as soon as they are available on the Qualys Suite Release Notes page.

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 18:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALYS INC
02:08pQUALYS : Cloud Platform 2.38 New Features
PU
04/09QUALYS : April 2019 Patch Tuesday – 74 Vulns, 16 Critical, 2 Actively Atta..
PU
04/09QUALYS : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1st
PR
04/03QUALYS POLICY COMPLIANCE NOTIFICATIO : Policy Library Update
PU
03/23QUALYS : Cloud Platform (VM, PC) 8.18 New Features
PU
03/18FREE TRAINING : New Certified Learning Paths
PU
03/14QUALYS : PCI & SSL/Early TLS QIDs 38601, 42366
PU
03/13QUALYS : Jenkins Plugin v2 for Qualys WAS Now Available
PU
03/12QUALYS : March 2019 Patch Tuesday – 65 Vulns, 18 Critical, RCEs in DHCP Cl..
PU
03/08QUALYS POLICY COMPLIANCE NOTIFICATIO : Policy Library Update
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 322 M
EBIT 2019 95,7 M
Net income 2019 43,4 M
Finance 2019 217 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 86,90
P/E ratio 2020 67,65
EV / Sales 2019 9,20x
EV / Sales 2020 7,59x
Capitalization 3 178 M
Chart QUALYS INC
Duration : Period :
Qualys Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALYS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 89,2 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe F. Courtot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa B. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Sandra England Bergeron Independent Director
Peter Pace Independent Director
Jeffrey P. Hank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALYS INC8.84%3 178
SALESFORCE.COM14.60%121 024
NUTANIX INC-6.68%6 907
ANAPLAN INC34.85%4 382
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.6.96%3 216
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC64.62%2 174
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About