Qualys : Cloud Platform 2.38 New Features

This release of the Qualys Cloud Platform version 2.38 includes updates and new features for AssetView, Web Application Firewall, and Web Application Scanning, highlights as follows.

AssetView

Azure Instance State search token and Dynamic Tag Support - A new search token ('azure.vm.state') is added to index the last state of Azure instances. Values can be: pending, running, shutting_down, terminated, stopping, stopped, deallocated, and deallocating. This token is supported in the Dynamic Tag Rule creation.

Web Application Firewall

New Events Tab - We have completely revamped the Event Logs screen in order to accelerate the review of security violations. It has never been so easy to monitor your traffic and deliver responses against targeted attacks.

New Magento Security Template - We are happy to introduce a brand new Application Security Templates dedicated to Magento's version 1.x and 2.x of the famous CMS. These templates cover known critical vulnerabilities, including those fixed in version 2.3.1. With it you can safely install a WAF without worry about false-positives.

Web Application Scanning

Cancel Individual Scans in a Multi-Scan - We have added a new option allowing you to cancel individual scans that are running under a multi-scan. Cancelling the entire multi-scan continues to be supported.

Alert Icon for Multi-Scans - The 'alert' icon next to a completed multi-scan is now displayed in the case where one or more of the individual scans ended with 'Service Errors Detected' status.

Test Authentication Option - The 'Test Authentication' option is now available to all customers by default. Previously, it was enabled only upon request. This option can be found under the quick actions menu for a web application.

Filter for Activated/Deactivated Schedules - In the Malware Detection module, we have added a new filter to display only Activated schedules or Deactivated schedules.

API updates are also included with this release:

