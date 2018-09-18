Qualys : Cloud Platform 8.15.2 New Features

This new patch release of the Qualys Cloud Platform, version 8.15.2, includes updates to Qualys Policy Compliance.

Policy Compliance

Apache Instance Auto-discovery - This new feature in Qualys PC enables automatic discovery of Apache during compliance scans. Once one or more apache instances are discovered, the required authentication records are automatically created. We've also simplified authentication records for Apache allowing multiple instances to share a single authentication record. In cases where multiple Apache instances are found, users no longer need to provide separate authentication records for each instance.

