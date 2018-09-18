Log in
Qualys : Cloud Platform 8.15.2 New Features

09/18/2018

This new patch release of the Qualys Cloud Platform, version 8.15.2, includes updates to Qualys Policy Compliance.

Policy Compliance

  • Apache Instance Auto-discovery - This new feature in Qualys PC enables automatic discovery of Apache during compliance scans. Once one or more apache instances are discovered, the required authentication records are automatically created. We've also simplified authentication records for Apache allowing multiple instances to share a single authentication record. In cases where multiple Apache instances are found, users no longer need to provide separate authentication records for each instance.

For more details about the above feature - please review the release notes. Release notes will be posted as soon as they are available on the Qualys Cloud Platform Release Notes page.

Platform release dates will be published on the Qualys Status page when available.

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 16:12:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 279 M
EBIT 2018 77,9 M
Net income 2018 35,0 M
Finance 2018 230 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 103,31
P/E ratio 2019 99,89
EV / Sales 2018 11,8x
EV / Sales 2019 9,68x
Capitalization 3 525 M
Chart QUALYS INC
Duration : Period :
Qualys Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALYS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 92,7 $
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe F. Courtot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa B. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Sandra England Bergeron Independent Director
Peter Pace Independent Director
Jeffrey P. Hank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALYS INC52.32%3 525
SALESFORCE.COM51.54%117 228
NUTANIX INC31.60%7 925
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.58.45%3 290
SOPHOS GROUP PLC-13.33%3 079
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC-11.61%2 267
