QUALYS INC (QLYS)
01/25 04:00:00 pm
82.075 USD   +1.75%
Qualys : Cloud Platform (VM, PC) 8.17 New Features

01/25/2019 | 08:59pm EST

Qualys Cloud Platform (VM, PC) version 8.17 contains various feature enhancements in Qualys Vulnerability Management and Qualys Policy Compliance. In addition, this release also lowers the time required before pausing or canceling an ongoing scan. Previously, scheduled scans could be cancelled or paused after a minimum of one hour from its start time.

Feature highlights include:

Qualys Cloud Platform

  • Lower duration to pause or cancel scans
    Users can now pause or cancel an ongoing scan after it has run for 15-59 minutes. A scan can be paused or canceled as early as 15 minutes after its start time, when the value for Pauseor Cancelhours is set to 0.This option is available for all types of scan schedules, including VM, EC2, PC, SCAP, CertView and Map scans.

For more details, please review the 8.17 release notes and 8.17 API release notes available on the release notes page.

Platform release dates will be published on the Qualys Status page when available.

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2019 01:58:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 279 M
EBIT 2018 85,5 M
Net income 2018 50,7 M
Finance 2018 185 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 60,08
P/E ratio 2019 62,05
EV / Sales 2018 10,7x
EV / Sales 2019 8,71x
Capitalization 3 176 M
Chart QUALYS INC
Duration : Period :
Qualys Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALYS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 93,2 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe F. Courtot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa B. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Sandra England Bergeron Independent Director
Peter Pace Independent Director
Jeffrey P. Hank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALYS INC9.70%3 176
SALESFORCE.COM7.23%112 356
NUTANIX INC24.65%9 286
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.8.39%3 204
SOPHOS GROUP PLC-14.74%2 024
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC20.96%1 566
