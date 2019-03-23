Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualys Inc    QLYS

QUALYS INC

(QLYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/22 04:00:00 pm
82.57 USD   -4.19%
02:15pQUALYS : Cloud Platform (VM, PC) 8.18 New Features
PU
03/18FREE TRAINING : New Certified Learning Paths
PU
03/14QUALYS : PCI & SSL/Early TLS QIDs 38601, 42366
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qualys : Cloud Platform (VM, PC) 8.18 New Features

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/23/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

This new release of the Qualys Cloud Platform (VM, PC), version 8.18 contains several new features and improvements in Qualys Vulnerability Management and Policy Compliance, which include CertView Vulnerability Scan for EC2 Assets, support for new authentication types to filter vulnerabilities, support for InformixDB authentication and IBM Web Application Server, and 2 new technologies in Policy Compliance.

Feature Highlights

Qualys Vulnerability Management (VM)

  • Launch Cloud CertView Vulnerability Scan for EC2 Assets - Users can now launch Cloud CertView scans and get an up-to-date view of the certificates and the current security posture of their AWS EC2 hosts using Qualys Certificate View. To start a scan for CertView hosts, go to Scans > New > CertView Scan.Note:Before launching Cloud CertView scans, the EC2 Assets must be activated for CertView Scanning. Once an EC2 connector is created in AssetView, EC2 assets will be activated automatically to scan CertView Scanning application.

  • Support for New Authentication Types to Filter Vulnerabilities - Users can now search in the Qualys Knowledge Base for vulnerabilities that are under authenticated only/remote and authenticated categories with authentication types set as TOMCAT, MARIADB, MongoDB, WebLogic and PANOS. To filter such vulnerabilities, the following new authentication types have been added: TOMCAT, MARIADB, MongoDB, WebLogic, PANOS for 'Remote and Authenticated' and 'Authenticated Only' discovery methods. These authentication types are also available when creating dynamic search lists.

Qualys Policy Compliance (PC/SCAP/SCA)

  • Support for InformixDB Authentication - Qualys PC and SCA now support InformixDB authentication for compliance scans.

To create an InformixDB authentication record, go to Scans > Authentication, and choose New > InformixDB Record.

  • IBM Web Application Server (WAS) Support - This release extends support for IBM WebSphere App Server authentication to include WebSphere Application Server 9.x for Unix.

Note:Users need an IBM WebSphere App Server authentication record to authenticate to the web server and scan it for compliance. Users also need a UNIX record for the host running the web server.

  • PostgreSQL 10.x Support - This release extends support for PostgreSQL database authentication to include PostgreSQL 10.x for UNIX.

Note:Users need a PostgreSQL authentication record to authenticate to the web server and scan it for compliance. Users also need a UNIX record for the host running the web server.

For more details, please review the 8.18 release notes and 8.18 API release notes available on the release notes page.

Platform release dates will be published on the Qualys Status page when available.

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 23 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2019 18:14:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALYS INC
02:15pQUALYS : Cloud Platform (VM, PC) 8.18 New Features
PU
03/18FREE TRAINING : New Certified Learning Paths
PU
03/14QUALYS : PCI & SSL/Early TLS QIDs 38601, 42366
PU
03/13QUALYS : Jenkins Plugin v2 for Qualys WAS Now Available
PU
03/12QUALYS : March 2019 Patch Tuesday – 65 Vulns, 18 Critical, RCEs in DHCP Cl..
PU
03/08QUALYS POLICY COMPLIANCE NOTIFICATIO : Policy Library Update
PU
03/04QUALYS : Cloud Security Alliance Honors Qualys CEO Philippe Courtot with Decade ..
PR
02/28QUALYS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/26QUALYS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and..
AQ
02/21QUALYS : Cloud Platform 2.37 New Features
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 322 M
EBIT 2019 95,7 M
Net income 2019 43,4 M
Finance 2019 217 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 88,15
P/E ratio 2020 68,62
EV / Sales 2019 9,34x
EV / Sales 2020 7,71x
Capitalization 3 223 M
Chart QUALYS INC
Duration : Period :
Qualys Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALYS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 89,2 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe F. Courtot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa B. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Sandra England Bergeron Independent Director
Peter Pace Independent Director
Jeffrey P. Hank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALYS INC10.48%3 223
SALESFORCE.COM17.91%124 517
NUTANIX INC-2.26%7 402
ANAPLAN INC46.84%4 870
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.5.91%3 157
SOPHOS GROUP PLC-16.06%2 020
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.