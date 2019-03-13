Log in
Qualys : Jenkins Plugin v2 for Qualys WAS Now Available

03/13/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

We are pleased to announce that the Qualys WAS Jenkins plugin v2 is now available. This version of the plugin introduces new features to facilitate automation, and a more user-friendly design.

What's New?

Whereas the previous release of the plugin supported only Jenkins 'pipeline' projects, the new version works with both pipeline projects as well as traditional 'freestyle' projects. The main difference is that for a pipeline project the plugin outputs a snippet of script code that you insert into your overall pipeline build script. With a freestyle project, the plugin allows you to configure a post-build action. Either way the end result is having a WAS scan launch automatically as part of your build.

With version 2.0 of the plugin you no longer need to enter the Qualys API server URL. Simply choose which Qualys shared platform your organization is using and the correct URL will automatically be used. We currently have 7 shared platforms around the globe. Please note if your organization is using a Qualys PCP (private cloud platform), then you'll still need to enter the API server URL.

The new version of the plugin leverages the WAS API to a greater extent. This means you no longer have to know the ID of the web application in WAS that you wish to scan. After entering valid Qualys credentials, the plugin automatically retrieves the list of available web applications from WAS and you can just select the correct one. The same is true if you wish to use a specific authentication record or a specific option profile for the scan. No need to enter the ID. Just select the desired one from the list.

Fail the Build Automatically

One of the best new features in v2 of the plugin is being able to specify pass/fail criteria for the build based on scan results. Let's say you want the build to be marked as 'fail' if any severity 5 vulnerability is found by the scanner OR if the application is vulnerable to cross-site request forgery (QID 150071 in WAS represents CSRF). This is easily configured as shown in the following screenshot:

Scan Results, in the Plugin

Once the scan has finished, the plugin now provides an option to view summary-level scan results. You'll quickly be able to see the scan duration, the number of links crawled, whether or not the scanner successfully authenticated to the app, as well as vulnerability count for each severity level. If you had configured pass/fail criteria within the plugin, you'll also see the specific criteria that was triggered that caused the build to fail (if any).

To see all the Qualys QIDs found during the scan, click Vulnerabilities on the left side. This presents the data in tabular format. But for detailed scan results, including specifics about the vulnerabilities (request, response, how to fix, etc.), click the link on the Summary page to view the Scan Report (you will need to authenticate to the Qualys platform).

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 20:48:08 UTC
