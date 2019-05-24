Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualys Inc    QLYS

QUALYS INC

(QLYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qualys : LinkedIn Faux Pas Shines Light on Certificate Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 10:53am EDT

Visibility and control of digital certificates remains a challenge for even the largest enterprises, as evidenced by a high profile incidentthis week affecting Microsoft's LinkedIn. Users accessing LinkedIn on Tuesday got a warning from their browsers alerting them about an insecure connection. The culprit: An expired TLS certificate.

In a statement to the press, LinkedIn said it experienced a 'brief delay' in updating a digital certificate, and stated that member data wasn't affected. Yet, the incident spotlights a nagging issue that frequently trips even the most technically savvy companies in the world: Digital certificate management.

Qualys SSL Labs' SSL Pulse, which monitors the quality of SSL/TLS support across 150,000 of the most popular websites in the world, rated about 33% of the sites monitored as having inadequate security in its May report. A few thousand of these sites had expired certificates.

Poor digital certificate management is a serious problem that can lead to security lapses since SSL/TLS certificates are critical for the integrity and protection of a host of e-business functions. Specifically, digital certificates are used to ensure the confidentiality, authenticity, integrity and non-repudiation of public-facing online services, internal services, machine-to-machine communications, public cloud services and API integrations.

Consequently, it's key for enterprises to know how many digital certificates are in use in their organization. They must know when they expire. They must be able to discover if they're using digital certificates from unapproved Certificate Authorities.

A recent survey of almost 600 IT and security professionals by Ponemon Institute found that digital certificates have caused unanticipated downtime or outages for 74% of respondents. In addition, 71% of respondents believe their organizations do not know how many keys and certificates they have. The costs associated with poor certificate management are real, according to the study. For example, over a two year period, the cost of unplanned outages due to certificate expiration is estimated to average $11.1 million, while the cost of server certificate and key misuse is estimated to average $13.4 million.

How Qualys can help

With proper certificate management, organizations can cut their risk of breaches and unplanned outages, and continuously and effectively protect their digital assets.

Qualys offers a free app called CertViewthat lets you discover, inventory and monitor your Internet-facing digital certificates, along with their host SSL/TLS configurations and vulnerabilities. CertView provides a graded assessment of both on-premises and cloud-based assets that takes into account elements such as the host, port, service and certificate.

With CertView, organizations can address common use cases such as:

  • Preventing downtime and outages caused by expired certificates
  • Assessing the strength of SSL/TLS configurations via intuitive certificate grades (A, B, C, D, …) using SSL Labs' methodology
  • Detecting certificate-related anomalies
  • Obtaining full certificate visibility via continuous discovery and inventorying, and managing them from a single-pane-of-glass interface with a powerful elastic search engine
  • Achieving audit success with automated, downloadable reports
  • Carrying out fast, precise remediation (through certificate renewals or TLS configurations)

In short, with CertView, you can quickly identify externally-facing certificates that are weak and non-compliant, along with their associated grades, vulnerabilities and assets, and quickly search through this data, getting results in seconds.

(Asif Karel is Qualys' Director of Product Management for Certificate Management)

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 14:52:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALYS INC
10:53aQUALYS : LinkedIn Faux Pas Shines Light on Certificate Management
PU
05/23QUALYS : Boost Security with These Gartner-Recommended Projects
PU
05/06QUALYS : to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/03QUALYS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/01QUALYS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01QUALYS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/01QUALYS : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
04/30QUALYS : Releases Innovative Extension to its Groundbreaking Cloud Agent Platfor..
PR
04/30QUALYS : teams up with Center for Internet Security
AQ
04/28QUALYS : teams up with Center for Internet Security
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 322 M
EBIT 2019 97,9 M
Net income 2019 50,1 M
Finance 2019 228 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 80,87
P/E ratio 2020 67,67
EV / Sales 2019 10,3x
EV / Sales 2020 8,47x
Capitalization 3 531 M
Chart QUALYS INC
Duration : Period :
Qualys Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALYS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 96,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe F. Courtot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa B. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Sandra England Bergeron Independent Director
Peter Pace Independent Director
Jeffrey P. Hank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALYS INC20.64%3 531
SALESFORCE.COM12.22%119 090
NUTANIX INC-16.57%6 667
ANAPLAN INC43.26%4 881
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.5.33%3 169
SOPHOS GROUP PLC10.67%2 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About