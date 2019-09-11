Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualys Inc    QLYS

QUALYS INC

(QLYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qualys : Patch Management 1.3 New Features

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

This release of Qualys Patch Management version 1.3 includes new features, highlights as follows.

  • Patch Scheduling enhancement: 'No Patch Window' - When scheduling a patch deployment, instead of having to specify a Patch Window time frame, you can select 'None'. This will allow a job to continue to run until all of the Assets in the job are able to perform the deployment, instead of timing out at the end of the Patch Window. This is especially useful in situations where you have an emergency patch that absolutely must be installed as soon as possible. If an Asset is offline when the job is set to run, it will run the job once the Cloud Agent checks in again.
  • Suppress reboot - You can choose to suppress the reboot notification and subsequent reboot after a patch deployment. This feature allows you to deploy patches, and then use another mechanism to restart the Assets. Any Asset that has the reboot suppressed will still report the Reboot Required flag to the platform.
  • Create Job in 'Enabled' state - Previously, you would create a Deployment Job in a Disabled state, and then Enable the job from the Jobs screens. Now, you can choose to have the Job saved in an Enabled state, reducing the amount of clicks required to start a Job.
  • Opportunistic Patch Download - When creating a Job, you can now opt to have the Cloud Agent download the patches in the background before the job runs, reducing the amount of time the job takes to complete.

Availability

The specific day for deployment will differ depending on the platform. The first deployment is scheduled for Monday, 15 September. Release Dates will be published on the Qualys Status page when available.

For more details about the above features - please review the release notes. Release notes will be posted as soon as they are available on the Qualys Suite Release Notes page.

Related

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 17:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALYS INC
01:52pQUALYS POLICY COMPLIANCE NOTIFICATIO : Policy Library Updates, July 2019
PU
01:52pQUALYS : Patch Management 1.3 New Features
PU
09/10QUALYS : September Patch Tuesday – 79 Vulns, 17 Critical, Remote Desktop C..
PU
08/29QUALYS : Cisco REST API Container for IOS XE Software Authentication Bypass Vuln..
PU
08/22QUALYS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/22QUALYS : Appoints Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO of Nutanix, to its Board of Directors
PR
08/13QUALYS : Windows Remote Desktop Vulnerabilities (Seven Monkeys) – How to D..
PU
08/13QUALYS : August 2019 Patch Tuesday – 93 Vulns, 29 Critical, 7 Remote Deskt..
PU
08/05QUALYS : Proficio Partners with Qualys to Expand its Managed Detection and Respo..
PR
08/05QUALYS : to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 322 M
EBIT 2019 102 M
Net income 2019 53,3 M
Finance 2019 277 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 61,9x
P/E ratio 2020 58,3x
EV / Sales2019 8,79x
EV / Sales2020 7,33x
Capitalization 3 108 M
Chart QUALYS INC
Duration : Period :
Qualys Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALYS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 94,72  $
Last Close Price 79,22  $
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe F. Courtot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa B. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Sandra England Bergeron Independent Director
Peter Pace Independent Director
Jeffrey P. Hank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALYS INC5.99%3 108
SALESFORCE.COM9.26%130 996
ANAPLAN INC78.64%6 250
NUTANIX INC-36.23%4 932
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.6.64%3 309
SOPHOS GROUP PLC-0.37%2 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group