Qualys Policy Compliance Notification: Policy Library Updates, July 2019

09/11/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

Qualys' library of built-in policies makes it easy to comply with the security standards and regulations that are most commonly used and adhered to. Qualys provides a wide range of policies, including many that have been certified by CIS as well as the ones based on security guidelines from OS and application vendors and other industry best practices.

In order to keep up with the latest changes in security control requirements and new technologies, Qualys publishes new content to the Policy Library every month.

The July 2019 release includes the following new policy and updates:

  • 13 updated policies
  • 11 new technologies
  • 6 new DISA STIG policies
  • 1 new Industry and Best Practice policies
  • 1 Microsoft Security Baseline policy

Qualys' Certification Page at CIS has been updated.

New Technologies

  • Juniper JUNOS 16.x
  • Juniper JUNOS 17.x
  • Juniper JUNOS 18.x
  • Symantec SGOS 6.x
  • HPE 3PAR OS 3.x
  • Comware 7
  • Comware 5
  • ArubaOS 6.x
  • Cisco UCS Manager 2.x
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.x
  • PostgreSQL 11.x

New Industry and Best Practice Policies

  • Qualys Security Configuration and Compliance Policy for Fedora

New DISA STIG Policies

  • DISA Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) policy for Windows 2019 Server Ver 1 Rel 2
  • DISA Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) policy for IBM WebSphere Traditional 9.x Ver 1 Rel 1
  • DISA Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) policy for Oracle Database 11g Ver 8 Rel 20
  • DISA Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) policy for Oracle Database 11.2g Ver 1 Rel 14
  • DISA Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) policy for Oracle Database 12c Ver 1 Rel 12
  • DISA Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) policy for Firefox Ver 4 Rel 25

Microsoft Security Baseline Policy

  • Microsoft Security Baseline for Windows 10 version 1809

Updated Library Policies

Policy update for control configuration changes:

  • CIS Benchmark for Microsoft SQL Server 2012, v1.4.0
  • CIS Benchmark for Microsoft SQL Server 2014, v1.3.0
  • CIS Benchmark for Amazon Linux 2016, v2.0.0
  • CIS Benchmark for Amazon Linux 2, v1.0.0
  • CIS Benchmark for CentOS Linux 6, v2.1.0
  • CIS Benchmark for CentOS Linux 7, v2.2.0
  • CIS Benchmark for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, v2.1.0
  • Security Configuration and Compliance Policy for Amazon Linux 2017
  • HITRUST Cyber Security Framework (CSF) for Linux, Version 8.1
  • NIST 800-53 Rev 4 for Linux
  • Qualys Security Configuration and Compliance Policy for IBM WebSphere Application Server v8.x
  • VMWare vSphere Security Hardening Guide for ESXi 4.x

Policy update to add multiple technologies:

  • NIST 800-53 Rev 4 for Network Devices

Coming  Next Month

The following policies and updates are currently planned for release to the policy library next month:

New Coverage:

  • CIS Benchmark for Debian Linux 8 Benchmark v2.0.0
  • CIS Benchmark for Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 Benchmark v1.0.0
  • CIS Benchmark for Microsoft Exchange Server 2013 Benchmark v1.1.0
  • CIS Benchmark for Docker Community Edition v1.2.0
  • CIS Benchmark for Google Chrome v2.0.0
  • CIS Benchmark for Debian Linux 8, v2.0.1
  • DISA Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) policy for PostgreSQL 9.x V1R5
  • Microsoft Security Baseline for Windows 10 1903
  • Qualys Security Configuration and Compliance Policy for MySQL 8.x
  • Qualys Security Configuration and Compliance Policy for HPE 3PAR OS 3.x
  • Qualys Security Configuration and Compliance Policy for Aruba OS 6.x
  • Qualys Security Configuration and Compliance Policy for Cisco FTD 6.x
  • Qualys Security Configuration and Compliance Policy for Comware 5.x
  • Qualys Security Configuration and Compliance Policy for Comware 7.x
  • Qualys Security Configuration and Compliance Policy for FireEye CMS 7.x
  • Qualys Security Configuration and Compliance Policy for FireEye CMS 8.x
  • Qualys Security Configuration and Compliance Policy for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

If you have any questions, please contact your TAM or Technical Support.  See all library updates.

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 17:51:02 UTC
