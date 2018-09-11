Log in
QUALYS INC (QLYS)

QUALYS INC (QLYS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/11 09:42:07 pm
94.05 USD   +1.57%
08:42pQUALYS : September 2018 Patch Tuesday – 61 Vulns, FragmentSmac..
PU
07:22pCALL FOR CUSTOM : Qualys Security Conference 2018
PU
09/10QUALYS POLICY C : Policy Library Update
PU
Qualys : September 2018 Patch Tuesday – 61 Vulns, FragmentSmack, Hyper-V Escape

09/11/2018 | 08:42pm CEST

In this month's Patch Tuesday release there are 61 vulnerabilities patched with 17 Criticals. Out of the criticals, most are browser-related, with the rest including Windows, Hyper-V, and .net Framework. A vulnerability (CVE-2018-8475) in Windows' image parsing has been publicly disclosed, in addition to a vulnerability (CVE-2018-8457) in the Scripting Engine.

Workstation Patches

Browser and Scripting Engine patches should be prioritized for workstation-type devices, meaning any system that is used for email or to access the internet via a browser. The PDF viewer, Windows image parsing, .net Framework, and Windows font library also have patches available that require a user to interact with a malicious site or file. With two of these vulnerabilities being publicly disclosed, it is important to prioritize Windows workstation patching.

Hyper-V hypervisor escape

Two remote code execution vulnerabilities are patched in Hyper-V that would allow an authenticated user on a guest system to run arbitrary code on the host system. Microsoft notes that exploitation of this vulnerability is less likely, but these patches should still be prioritized for Hyper-V systems.

FragmentSmack

While this vulnerability has not been patched, Microsoft has issued guidance for the FragmentSmack vulnerability which is a denial-of-service against the IP stack.

Adobe

Adobe has released patches for Flash and Coldfusion. While Adobe lists CVE-2018-15967 as an 'Important' privilege escalation against Flash, Microsoft lists this vulnerability as Critical and Remote Code Execution. For the Coldfusion patches, 9 CVEs are covered, with 6 if them labeled as Critical. In late August, Adobe also released out-of-band patches for Adobe Photoshop CC and Creative Cloud. Two Photoshop CVEs are listed as Critical, and one Creative Cloud vulnerability is labeled Important.

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 18:41:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 279 M
EBIT 2018 77,9 M
Net income 2018 35,0 M
Finance 2018 230 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 105,83
P/E ratio 2019 102,32
EV / Sales 2018 12,1x
EV / Sales 2019 9,94x
Capitalization 3 611 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 92,7 $
Spread / Average Target 0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe F. Courtot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa B. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Sandra England Bergeron Independent Director
Peter Pace Independent Director
Jeffrey P. Hank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALYS INC56.02%3 611
SALESFORCE.COM48.02%114 504
NUTANIX INC46.88%8 845
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.63.26%3 390
SOPHOS GROUP PLC-10.44%3 146
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC-6.92%2 387
