Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualys Inc    QLYS

QUALYS INC

(QLYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qualys : Third-Party User Enumeration Issue Resolved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/01/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

We were recently made aware of a user enumeration issue on the login page ofSumTotal's training website, a learning management solution that Qualys uses for its training and certification site. Upon learning of the issue, we immediately worked through the vendor to get it fixed. The training website is completely segregated from the Qualys Cloud Platform; therefore, no customer data was ever at risk or compromised.

Qualys uses a learning management solution, SumTotal Learning Management, for hosting various training and certification courses for Qualys apps. This training portal is a third-party website and can be used by anyone, including Qualys customers to register and participate in free training. The training website is completely segregated from the Qualys Cloud Platforms which are deployed globally and where we host our customers. No data from the Qualys Cloud Platform is shared with this training website.

The issue, which was ethically reported to Qualys, is publicly described, and highlights that the user enumeration was informative only and provided information on whether an account for a particular e-mail ID was valid, and apart from that, no other information was accessible.

We maintain a very high data standard for our platform. We expect our partners to have similar high data standards and we are continually working with them to ensure they maintain this standard.

Related

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 01 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2019 23:33:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALYS INC
07:34pQUALYS : Third-Party User Enumeration Issue Resolved
PU
05/29QUALYS : Qlys) Cfo Melissa B. Fisher Sold 1,500 Shares of Shares
AQ
05/27QUALYS : CFO Sells $134,865.00 in Stock
AQ
05/24QUALYS : LinkedIn Faux Pas Shines Light on Certificate Management
PU
05/23QUALYS : Boost Security with These Gartner-Recommended Projects
PU
05/06QUALYS : to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/03QUALYS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/01QUALYS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01QUALYS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/01QUALYS : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 322 M
EBIT 2019 97,6 M
Net income 2019 50,1 M
Finance 2019 228 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 79,47
P/E ratio 2020 66,50
EV / Sales 2019 10,1x
EV / Sales 2020 8,31x
Capitalization 3 470 M
Chart QUALYS INC
Duration : Period :
Qualys Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALYS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 96,3 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe F. Courtot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa B. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Sandra England Bergeron Independent Director
Peter Pace Independent Director
Jeffrey P. Hank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALYS INC18.56%3 470
SALESFORCE.COM10.54%117 308
ANAPLAN INC63.94%5 501
NUTANIX INC-32.51%5 112
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.5.55%3 175
SOPHOS GROUP PLC10.25%2 537
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About