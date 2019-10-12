Qualys : Vulnerability Signature Release 2.4.722-4 Oracle DB New Feature

The upcoming release of the Qualys Vulnerability Signature, version 2.4.722-4, includes changes for Oracle Database signatures. The 2.4.722-4 release is live as of October 11, 2019.

Feature Highlights

Oracle Database Signatures (2019)

With the 2.4.722-4 release, Qualys Vulnerability Management extends its support for Oracle DB authentication to include instance-based discovery support for quarterly released Oracle Database patches, which was earlier limited to port-based discovery. Each Oracle Database QID will now display port and instance information in the result section. This enables customers to see multiple instances running on same port. These changes will be in effect for all 2019 and later Oracle Database QIDs.

New Scan Report display for Oracle Database QIDs -

Old Scan Report display for Oracle Database QIDs -

For more information on Oracle Authentication scanning, search the help for 'Set Up Oracle Authentication.'

