Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualys, Inc.    QLYS

QUALYS, INC.

(QLYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qualys : Vulnerability Signature Release 2.4.722-4 Oracle DB New Feature

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 12:16am EDT

The upcoming release of the Qualys Vulnerability Signature, version 2.4.722-4, includes changes for Oracle Database signatures. The 2.4.722-4 release is live as of October 11, 2019.

Feature Highlights

Oracle Database Signatures (2019)

With the 2.4.722-4 release, Qualys Vulnerability Management extends its support for Oracle DB authentication to include instance-based discovery support for quarterly released Oracle Database patches, which was earlier limited to port-based discovery. Each Oracle Database QID will now display port and instance information in the result section. This enables customers to see multiple instances running on same port. These changes will be in effect for all 2019 and later Oracle Database QIDs.

New Scan Report display for Oracle Database QIDs -

Old Scan Report display for Oracle Database QIDs -

For more information on Oracle Authentication scanning, search the help for 'Set Up Oracle Authentication.'

Related

Disclaimer

Qualys Inc. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2019 04:15:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALYS, INC.
12:16aQUALYS : Vulnerability Signature Release 2.4.722-4 Oracle DB New Feature
PU
10/08QUALYS : October 2019 Patch Tuesday – 59 vulns, 9 Critical, Azure App Serv..
PU
10/07QUALYS : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 30
PR
09/26QUALYS : Cloud Platform 2.41 New Features
PU
09/24QUALYS : Microsoft Releases Out-of-Band Security Updates
PU
09/23QUALYS : Empower your Cloud Ops Teams – Publish Qualys CloudView Security ..
PU
09/20QUALYS : Cloud Platform 8.21.2 New Features
PU
09/16QUALYS : Assess Vulnerabilities, Misconfigurations in CI/CD Pipeline
PU
09/13QUALYS : Cloud Platform 8.21.2 New Features
PU
09/11QUALYS POLICY COMPLIANCE NOTIFICATIO : Policy Library Updates, July 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 322 M
EBIT 2019 102 M
Net income 2019 53,3 M
Finance 2019 277 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 60,7x
P/E ratio 2020 57,2x
EV / Sales2019 8,61x
EV / Sales2020 7,17x
Capitalization 3 049 M
Chart QUALYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 94,21  $
Last Close Price 77,70  $
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe F. Courtot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa B. Fisher Chief Financial Officer & Accounting officer
Sandra England Bergeron Lead Independent Director
Peter Pace Independent Director
Jeffrey P. Hank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALYS, INC.3.96%2 930
SALESFORCE.COM9.05%128 160
ANAPLAN, INC.81.95%6 366
NUTANIX, INC.-40.32%4 473
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.11.05%3 351
SANSAN INC--.--%1 367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group