Qualys, Inc.    QLYS

QUALYS, INC.

(QLYS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/04 09:55:50 am
86.63 USD   +0.32%
09:31aQUALYS : to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
09:01aQUALYS : and Microsoft Partner to Help Customers Secure Azure
PR
05:00aQUALYS : Policy Compliance Library Updates, September 2019
PU
News 
Qualys : to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conference

Qualys : to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conference

0
11/04/2019 | 09:31am EST

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with interested investors at the following conferences:

  • Stifel 2019 Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference in Chicago. Melissa Fisher, CFO, will host one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
  • Needham Security, Networking and Communications Conference in New York. Melissa Fisher, CFO, will host one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:20 p.m. ET (8:20 a.m. PT).
  • Nasdaq 41st London Investor Conference in London. Melissa Fisher, CFO, will host one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. GMT (9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT).
  • Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas. Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, will host one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 6:55 p.m. ET (3:55 p.m. PT).
  • Cowen 6th Annual Networking and Cybersecurity Summit in New York. Melissa Fisher, CFO, will host one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

At the time of the fireside chat, a live webcast will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Qualys website at https://investor.qualys.com/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

About Qualys, Inc.
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 12,200 customers and active users in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes and substantial cost savings. The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications on premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Investor Contact

Vinayak Rao
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
(650) 801-6210
ir@qualys.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualys-to-speak-at-upcoming-investor-conference-300950275.html

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
