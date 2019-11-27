Log in
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

(NX)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quanex Building Products Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

0
11/27/2019 | 04:16pm EST

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release.  Investors may participate in the conference call via telephone by dialing (877) 388-2139 for domestic callers or (541) 797-2983 for international callers, in both cases using conference passcode 9067783, and asking for the Quanex call a few minutes prior to the start time.

A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

A telephonic replay will be available through December 26, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, in both cases referencing conference passcode 907783.  A webcast archive will also be available at http://www.quanex.com shortly after the call.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry.  Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

Scott Zuehlke
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
scott.zuehlke@quanex.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 893 M
EBIT 2019 49,4 M
Net income 2019 -3,60 M
Debt 2019 143 M
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 -174x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 629 M
Technical analysis trends QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 20,33  $
Last Close Price 19,11  $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Griffiths Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Wilson Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Scott M. Zuehlke Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Susan F. Davis Independent Director
Joseph D. Rupp Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION40.62%629
ASSA ABLOY45.12%26 576
SAINT-GOBAIN27.17%22 200
MASCO CORPORATION61.15%13 043
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC70.57%9 017
AGC INC.17.41%8 014
