Quanex Building Products Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
09/05/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
Significant Margin Expansion in EU & NA Fenestration Segments Above Market Growth Continues in EU & NA Fenestration Segments Repaid $32.5 Million of Bank Debt
HOUSTON, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation(NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended July 31, 2019.
Bill Griffiths, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We continue to benefit from the successful implementation of pricing initiatives and we are performing well operationally, both of which contributed to margin expansion of approximately 100 basis points on a consolidated basis during the quarter. More specifically, margins expanded by approximately 180 basis points in our European and North American Fenestration segments. Revenue was impacted by lower-than-expected volumes, primarily in our North American Cabinet Components segment, coupled with inclement weather in the U.S. Despite softer-than-expected volumes, we benefitted from better pricing year-over-year and our European Fenestration segment realized above market sales growth of 9.3%, excluding foreign exchange impact, and sales in our North American Fenestration segment grew at 2.2% during the quarter, which compares favorably to Ducker’s latest window shipment estimate of negative 2.3% growth for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Solid free cash flow generation during the third quarter allowed us to pay down $32.5 million in bank debt and buyback approximately $1.6 million in stock.”
Third Quarter 2019 Results Summary
The Company reported the following selected financial results:
Three Months Ended July 31,
2019
2018
Net Sales
$238.5
$239.8
Net Income
$11.8
$10.8
Diluted EPS
$0.36
$0.31
Adjusted Net Income
$13.7
$11.6
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$0.41
$0.33
Adjusted EBITDA
$32.8
$30.5
Cash provided by operating activities
$29.9
$26.8
Free Cash Flow
$25.9
$21.0
(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)
The decrease in net sales during the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to a weaker demand environment, mainly in the North American Cabinet Components segment, and inclement weather in the U.S. However, the European and North American Fenestration segments continued to generate net sales growth above that of their respective markets, largely due to price increases related to raw material inflation recovery. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)
The increase in earnings was mostly driven by the successful implementation of pricing initiatives combined with operational efficiency gains.
As of July 31, 2019, Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 2.0x. Quanex continues to expect to end fiscal 2019 with a leverage ratio between 1.5x and 2.0x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)
Share Repurchases
The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a $60 million share repurchase program in September of 2018. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other relevant factors. The program does not have an expiration date or a limit on the number of shares that may be repurchased. During the three months ended July 31, 2019, Quanex repurchased 93,352 shares of common stock for approximately $1.6 million at an average price of $17.50 per share. As of July 31, 2019, approximately $21.6 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.
Outlook
Bill Griffiths, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Looking ahead, we expect a strong finish to our fiscal year from a cash flow and earnings perspective, but consolidated revenue is trending below prior expectations. As such, we now expect consolidated net sales for the full year 2019 to be flat year-over-year. We continue to convert well and are maintaining the midpoint of our original Adjusted EBITDA* guidance, but are revising the guidance to a more narrow range of $100 million to $105 million. We intend to stay focused on deleveraging the balance sheet for the remainder of the year while opportunistically repurchasing stock. In the future, we will be comfortable with a Leverage Ratio of around 1.5x, at which time we will evaluate all options with respect to our capital allocation priorities in an effort to enhance shareholder value.”
*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.
Recent Events
The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on Quanex’s common stock, payable September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2019.
About Quanex
Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.
Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of Quanex’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Net Debt is calculated using the sum of current maturities of long-term debt and long-term debt, minus cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of Quanex’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods, and will assist investors in understanding Quanex’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018, under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET (LOSS) INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended July 31,
Nine Months Ended July 31,
2019
2018 (1)
2019
2018 (1)
Net sales
$
238,461
$
239,821
$
653,472
$
645,699
Cost of sales
181,357
185,811
511,292
509,357
Selling, general and administrative
25,718
24,246
77,466
72,217
Restructuring charges
94
243
281
851
Depreciation and amortization
12,182
12,691
37,158
39,274
Asset impairment charges
-
-
29,978
-
Operating income (loss)
19,110
16,830
(2,703
)
24,000
Interest expense
(2,570
)
(2,641
)
(7,614
)
(7,584
)
Other, net
259
195
461
884
Income (loss) before income taxes
16,799
14,384
(9,856
)
17,300
Income tax (expense) benefit
(4,958
)
(3,631
)
(5,926
)
2,536
Net income (loss)
$
11,841
$
10,753
$
(15,782
)
$
19,836
Income (loss) per common share, basic
$
0.36
$
0.31
$
(0.48
)
$
0.57
Income (loss) per common share, diluted
$
0.36
$
0.31
$
(0.48
)
$
0.56
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
32,899
34,840
32,984
34,766
Diluted
33,162
35,120
32,984
35,125
Cash dividends per share
$
0.08
$
0.04
$
0.24
$
0.12
(1) Updated to reflect adoption of ASU 2017-07.
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
July 31, 2019
October 31, 2018 (1)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,651
$
29,003
Accounts receivable, net
82,302
84,014
Inventories, net
84,762
70,730
Prepaid and other current assets
8,270
7,296
Total current assets
185,985
191,043
Property, plant and equipment, net
190,447
201,370
Goodwill
186,829
219,627
Intangible assets, net
108,620
121,919
Other assets
8,183
9,255
Total assets
$
680,064
$
743,214
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
52,602
$
52,389
Accrued liabilities
30,056
45,968
Income taxes payable
3,101
2,780
Current maturities of long-term debt
871
1,224
Total current liabilities
86,630
102,361
Long-term debt
191,109
209,332
Deferred pension and postretirement benefits
6,580
4,218
Deferred income taxes
19,051
17,510
Other liabilities
15,344
14,571
Total liabilities
318,714
347,992
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
374
374
Additional paid-in-capital
254,053
254,678
Retained earnings
219,340
243,904
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(38,274
)
(30,705
)
Treasury stock at cost
(74,143
)
(73,029
)
Total stockholders’ equity
361,350
395,222
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
680,064
$
743,214
(1) Updated to reflect accounting change to FIFO cost method.
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended July 31,
2019
2018
Operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(15,782
)
$
19,836
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
37,158
39,274
Stock-based compensation
1,424
1,002
Deferred income tax
1,930
(5,788
)
Asset impairment charges
29,978
-
Other, net
1,724
404
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
323
(1,247
)
(Increase) decrease in inventory
(14,747
)
310
Increase in other current assets
(1,022
)
(1,242
)
Increase in accounts payable
1,562
1,161
Decrease in accrued liabilities
(15,366
)
(7,565
)
Increase in income taxes payable
396
231
Increase in deferred pension and postretirement benefits
2,351
2,179
(Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities
(143
)
210
Other, net
250
(312
)
Cash provided by operating activities
30,036
48,453
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(16,984
)
(21,098
)
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets
315
260
Cash used for investing activities
(16,669
)
(20,838
)
Financing activities:
Borrowings under credit facilities
66,500
33,500
Repayments of credit facility borrowings
(84,000
)
(62,750
)
Repayments of other long-term debt
(1,102
)
(1,394
)
Common stock dividends paid
(7,990
)
(4,202
)
Issuance of common stock
2,710
3,767
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock
(330
)
(960
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(6,336
)
-
Cash used for financing activities
(30,548
)
(32,039
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,171
)
(631
)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(18,352
)
(5,055
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
29,003
17,455
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
10,651
$
12,400
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
Three Months Ended July 31,
Nine Months Ended July 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash provided by operating activities
$
29,893
$
26,838
$
30,036
$
48,453
Capital expenditures
(3,962
)
(5,885
)
(16,984
)
(21,098
)
Free Cash Flow
$
25,931
$
20,953
$
13,052
$
27,355
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
July 31, 2019
July 31, 2018
July 31, 2019
July 31, 2018
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net income (loss) as reported
$
11,841
$
0.36
$
10,753
$
0.31
$
(15,782
)
$
(0.48
)
$
19,836
$
0.56
Reconciling items from below
1,809
0.05
828
0.02
33,595
1.02
(4,727
)
(0.13
)
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS
$
13,650
$
0.41
$
11,581
$
0.33
$
17,813
$
0.54
$
15,109
$
0.43
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended July 31, 2019
Three Months Ended July 31, 2018
Nine Months Ended July 31, 2019
Nine Months Ended July 31, 2018
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
Net income (loss) as reported
$
11,841
$
10,753
$
(15,782
)
$
19,836
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,958
3,631
5,926
(2,536
)
Other, net
(259
)
(195
)
(461
)
(884
)
Interest expense
2,570
2,641
7,614
7,584
Depreciation and amortization
12,182
12,691
37,158
39,274
EBITDA
31,292
29,521
34,455
63,274
Reconciling items from below
1,495
1,027
33,777
1,649
Adjusted EBITDA
$
32,787
$
30,548
$
68,232
$
64,923
Reconciling Items
Three Months Ended July 31, 2019
Three Months Ended July 31, 2018
Nine Months Ended July 31, 2019
Nine Months Ended July 31, 2018
Income Statement
Reconciling Items
Income Statement
Reconciling Items
Income Statement
Reconciling Items
Income Statement
Reconciling Items
Net sales
$
238,461
$
-
$
239,821
$
-
$
653,472
$
-
$
645,699
$
-
Cost of sales
181,357
-
185,811
-
511,292
-
509,357
-
Selling, general and administrative
25,718
(1,401
)
(1)
24,246
(784
)
(1)
77,466
(3,518
)
(1)
72,217
(798
)
(1)
Restructuring charges
94
(94
)
(2)
243
(243
)
(2)
281
(281
)
(2)
851
(851
)
(2)
Asset impairment charges
-
-
-
-
29,978
(29,978
)
(3)
-
-
EBITDA
31,292
1,495
29,521
1,027
34,455
33,777
63,274
1,649
Depreciation and amortization
12,182
-
12,691
-
37,158
-
39,274
(852
)
(4)
Operating income (loss)
19,110
1,495
16,830
1,027
(2,703
)
33,777
24,000
2,501
Interest expense
(2,570
)
-
(2,641
)
-
(7,614
)
-
(7,584
)
-
Other, net
259
(112
)
(5)
195
79
(5)
461
(67
)
(5)
884
(88
)
(5)
Income (loss) before income taxes
16,799
1,383
14,384
1,106
(9,856
)
33,710
17,300
2,413
Income tax (expense) benefit
(4,958
)
426
(6)
(3,631
)
(278
)
(6)
(5,926
)
(115
)
(6)
2,536
(7,140
)
(6
Net income (loss)
$
11,841
$
1,809
$
10,753
$
828
$
(15,782
)
$
33,595
$
19,836
$
(4,727
)
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
0.36
$
0.31
$
(0.48
)
$
0.56
(1) Transaction and advisory fees, $1.2 million of executive severance charges in the three and nine months ended July 31, 2019, and in the nine months ended July 31, 2019, $1.2 million of severance related to a reorganization.
(2) Restructuring charges relate to the closure of several manufacturing plant facilities.
(3) Asset impairment charges relate to a goodwill impairment in the North American Cabinet Components segment.
(4) Accelerated depreciation for plant re-layout in the North American Cabinet Components segment.
(5) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses.
(6) Impact on a with and without basis. Three and nine months ended July 31, 2019 include $0.8 million and $0.6 million of tax expense adjustment, respectively, and nine months ended July 31, 2018 includes $6.5 million of tax benefit adjustment related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
This table provides operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
NA Fenestration (1)
EU Fenestration (1)
NA Cabinet Components
Unallocated Corp & Other
Total
Three months ended July 31, 2019
Net sales
$
136,259
$
44,326
$
58,689
$
(813
)
$
238,461
Cost of sales
101,693
30,708
49,389
(433
)
181,357
Selling, general and administrative
11,950
6,038
4,484
3,246
25,718
Restructuring charges
94
-
-
-
94
Depreciation and amortization
6,578
2,213
3,258
133
12,182
Operating income (loss)
15,944
5,367
1,558
(3,759
)
19,110
Depreciation and amortization
6,578
2,213
3,258
133
12,182
EBITDA
22,522
7,580
4,816
(3,626
)
31,292
Transaction and advisory fees
-
-
-
250
250
Severance charges
-
-
-
1,151
1,151
Restructuring charges
94
-
-
-
94
Adjusted EBITDA
$
22,616
$
7,580
$
4,816
$
(2,225
)
$
32,787
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
16.6
%
17.1
%
8.2
%
13.7
%
Three months ended July 31, 2018 (2)
Net sales
$
133,397
$
42,661
$
65,114
$
(1,351
)
$
239,821
Cost of sales
101,179
30,840
54,776
(984
)
185,811
Selling, general and administrative (3)
12,525
5,292
3,280
3,149
24,246
Restructuring charges
240
-
3
-
243
Depreciation and amortization
6,741
2,352
3,432
166
12,691
Operating income (loss)
12,712
4,177
3,623
(3,682
)
16,830
Depreciation and amortization
6,741
2,352
3,432
166
12,691
EBITDA
19,453
6,529
7,055
(3,516
)
29,521
Transaction and advisory fees
-
-
-
784
784
Restructuring charges
240
-
3
-
243
Adjusted EBITDA
$
19,693
$
6,529
$
7,058
$
(2,732
)
$
30,548
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
14.8
%
15.3
%
10.8
%
12.7
%
Nine months ended July 31, 2019
Net sales
$
360,654
$
121,203
$
175,377
$
(3,762
)
$
653,472
Cost of sales
278,877
84,139
150,944
(2,668
)
511,292
Selling, general and administrative
37,240
17,444
13,914
8,868
77,466
Restructuring charges
281
-
-
-
281
Depreciation and amortization
20,208
6,669
9,902
379
37,158
Asset impairment charges
-
-
29,978
-
29,978
Operating income (loss)
24,048
12,951
(29,361
)
(10,341
)
(2,703
)
Depreciation and amortization
20,208
6,669
9,902
379
37,158
EBITDA
44,256
19,620
(19,459
)
(9,962
)
34,455
Asset impairment charges
-
-
29,978
-
29,978
Transaction and advisory fees
-
-
-
1,217
1,217
Severance charges
-
-
-
2,301
2,301
Restructuring charges
281
-
-
-
281
Adjusted EBITDA
$
44,537
$
19,620
$
10,519
$
(6,444
)
$
68,232
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
12.3
%
16.2
%
6.0
%
10.4
%
Nine months ended July 31, 2018 (2)
Net sales
$
350,280
$
115,481
$
183,705
$
(3,767
)
$
645,699
Cost of sales
269,660
83,261
159,128
(2,692
)
509,357
Selling, general and administrative (3)
39,371
16,798
12,368
3,680
72,217
Restructuring charges
728
-
123
-
851
Depreciation and amortization
20,561
7,328
10,957
428
39,274
Operating income (loss)
19,960
8,094
1,129
(5,183
)
24,000
Depreciation and amortization
20,561
7,328
10,957
428
39,274
EBITDA
40,521
15,422
12,086
(4,755
)
63,274
Transaction related costs
-
-
-
798
798
Restructuring charges
728
-
123
-
851
Adjusted EBITDA
$
41,249
$
15,422
$
12,209
$
(3,957
)
$
64,923
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
11.8
%
13.4
%
6.6
%
10.1
%
(1) NA Fenestration and EU Fenestration were previously named "NA Engineered Components" and "EU Engineered Components," respectively.
(2) Updated to reflect the adoption of ASU 2017-07.
(3) Updated to reflect a reduction in corporate allocations of $1.2 million and $2.1 million during the three and nine months ended July 31, 2018 due to a change in allocation methodology during the fourth quarter of 2018.
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2019
July 31, 2018
July 31, 2019
July 31, 2018
NA Fenestration:
United States - fenestration
$
119,481
$
112,914
$
312,509
$
297,700
International - fenestration
7,172
11,851
23,474
27,758
United States - non-fenestration
3,982
4,675
12,290
13,518
International - non-fenestration
5,624
3,957
12,381
11,304
$
136,259
$
133,397
$
360,654
$
350,280
EU Fenestration (1):
International - fenestration
$
36,342
$
34,881
$
102,038
$
97,597
International - non-fenestration
7,984
7,780
19,165
17,884
$
44,326
$
42,661
$
121,203
$
115,481
NA Cabinet Components:
United States - fenestration
$
3,561
$
3,650
$
9,909
$
10,500
United States - non-fenestration
54,512
60,843
163,694
171,547
International - non-fenestration
616
621
1,774
1,658
$
58,689
$
65,114
$
175,377
$
183,705
Unallocated Corporate & Other:
Eliminations
$
(813
)
$
(1,351
)
$
(3,762
)
$
(3,767
)
$
(813
)
$
(1,351
)
$
(3,762
)
$
(3,767
)
Net Sales
$
238,461
$
239,821
$
653,472
$
645,699
(1) Reflects reductions of $2.1 million and $6.5 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2019.