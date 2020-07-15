Quanex Building Products : Announces Two Promotions within North American Fenestration Team

July 15, 2020

HOUSTON, July 15, 2020 (NYSE: NX) - Quanex Building Products recently promoted Wendy Rostad to senior inside sales manager and Jack Meluskey to Western regional sales manager within its North American Fenestration (NAF) group.

Rostad has been with the company since 1995, holding the positions of customer service representative, production scheduler, purchaser and customer service manager. Meluskey brings 29 years of fenestration sales management to his role, most recently serving as national account manager for Quanex.

'Both Wendy and Jack have spent decades in the fenestration industry exceeding customer expectations with exceptional service and a dedication to their success,' said Larry Johnson, VP of sales, Quanex Building Products. 'It is an honor to announce their promotions, and I look forward to their continued contributions to Quanex and the industry overall.'

In her new role, Rostad will be responsible for leading all pricing activities and customer communications across NAF. In addition, she will lead the customer service teams in the development of customer contracts and agreements while providing direction to ensure the best possible service to customers.

Meluskey will continue to foster relationships, execute strategies, educate customers on the breadth of Quanex products and drive growth for key accounts within the Western region. He will also maintain responsibility for several national accounts.

Both promotions are effective immediately. For more Quanex news and information, visit www.quanex.com.

###

ABOUT QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS:

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

Investor Contact:

Scott Zuehlke, 713-877-5327 , scott.zuehlke@quanex.com

Media Contact: Erin Johnson, 330-447-7337, erin.johnson@quanex.com