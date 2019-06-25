Log in
Quanex Building Products : Eric Thompson Promoted to Commercial Sales Manager for Quanex

06/25/2019 | 10:41am EDT
June 25, 2019

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio -June 25, 2019 (NYSE: NX) - Quanex Building Products has named Eric Thompson commercial sales manager for all of the company's offerings to the commercial market. In his new role, Thompson will focus on new product development, market growth, education and customer experience.

'Eric has been a member of the Quanex team for more than 25 years and has played an integral role in advancing our technologies and relationships with our customers,' said Larry Johnson, VP of sales for Quanex. 'As we continue to streamline our customer experience across all of Quanex, Eric was the perfect fit to lead the commercial team. We are positioned for growth in this segment, especially with Eric at the helm.'

Thompson began his career with Quanex in 1994 and has held roles in technical services, quality assurance and sales. He has been heavily focused on building relationships and introducing new technologies in the commercial market for nearly 10 years. He played a large role in the development of the Mikron C3-11300™, the industry's first AW-rated vinyl window system and is an active member of AAMA, serving as president of the Southeast chapter from 2011-2016.

Thompson will report to Larry Johnson and will lead the commercial team, including commercial sales specialists Joe Erb and Tony Thiret.

'At Quanex, we're formalizing something we have done for a long time - bringing teams together from across all disciplines to best serve our commercial customers,' said Thompson. 'With strong support from corporate and our industry firsts, including the AW-rated system to the Super Spacer® TriSeal™ warm-edge system for architectural glazing, the opportunities are endless. In addition to adding new channels to market, I'm looking forward to working with the team to further educate the marketplace and generate awareness around the benefits of our commercial product lines.'

For more information, visit www.quanex.com.

###

ABOUT QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS:

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

Media and Advertising Contact:Erin Johnson, (330) 447-7337, erin.johnson@quanex.com

Disclaimer

Quanex Building Products Corporation published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 14:40:04 UTC
