Quanex Building Products : Makes Major Investment at its Mikron® Washington Facility

09/23/2019
September 23, 2019

Mikron® will add 10 new state-of-the-art extrusion lines from Extrunet, improving operations to better support customer demand.

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 (NYSE: NX) - Quanex Building Products has announced a major investment in its Mikron® brand of vinyl window and door profiles in the form of new, state-of-the-art extrusion equipment at its Kent, Washington, facility.

The advanced manufacturing lines are sourced from Extrunet, an Austria-based company specializing in industry-leading extrusion technology. Quanex anticipates that the new lines will be fully operational by early 2020. Once complete, this facility will be one of the most advanced extrusion operations in North America.

'We're making this investment because we fully believe in Mikron® and its continued success,' said Bob Daniels, president, North American Fenestration, Quanex Building Products. 'By driving new efficiency in our manufacturing capabilities, our customers will experience the benefits firsthand in the form of improved production stability and overall customer experience.'

The new lines are fully digitized, enabling the production team's unprecedented insight into relevant data and analytics to help drive manufacturing efficiencies at every level. Quanex will continuously pursue Industry 4.0 manufacturing strategies that this new equipment enables.

Disclaimer

Quanex Building Products Corporation published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 19:36:06 UTC
