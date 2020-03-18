Quanex Building Products : Names New Vice President of Human Resources

Log in
03/18/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
March 18, 2020HOUSTON, [DATE PLACEHOLDER] (NYSE: NX) -
Quanex Building Products has announced that Kim Garcia has been hired as vice president of human resources. Garcia has over 20 years of experience driving successful employee engagement and retention initiatives, developing and executing talent management strategies, and spearheading leadership development and organizational design programs. 'Kim is skilled in guiding executive-level leaders in multiple industries and practices, leading in an honest, pragmatic, respectful way,' said George Wilson, president and CEO, Quanex. 'I'm confident she'll help us drive great results at Quanex.' Garcia most recently served as vice president of human resources for Memorial Hermann Health System. Prior to that role, Kim held several key leadership roles in human resources, supporting medium- to large-sized companies in a variety of industries. She received her Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston and her Bachelor of Arts in psychology and Spanish from Rice University. Garcia is currently pursuing her Doctor of Education in interdisciplinary leadership. Garcia will report directly to Wilson, effective March 16.
Learn more about Quanex at www.Quanex.com. ###
ABOUT QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS: Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.
Investor Contact: Scott Zuehlke, 713-877-5327, scott.zuehlke@quanex.com Media Contact: Erin Johnson, 330-447-7337, erin.johnson@quanex.com

