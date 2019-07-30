Log in
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

(NX)
Quanex Building Products to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference

07/30/2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) (“Quanex”) today announced that Bill Griffiths, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference in New York on August 7, 2019.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry.  Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.


Scott Zuehlke
VP, Investor Relations & Treasurer
713-877-5327
scott.zuehlke@quanex.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 912 M
EBIT 2019 47,4 M
Net income 2019 -3,43 M
Debt 2019 148 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 -175x
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 596 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,33  $
Last Close Price 18,13  $
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,64%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Griffiths Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Wilson Chief Operating Officer
Brent Livingston Korb Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Susan F. Davis Independent Director
Joseph D. Rupp Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION33.41%596
ASSA ABLOY41.13%26 177
SAINT-GOBAIN24.31%21 934
MASCO39.47%11 804
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC44.38%7 672
AGC INC7.44%7 407
