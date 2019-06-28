Log in
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.

QUANTA COMPUTER INC.

(2382)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Apple moves Mac Pro production to China from U.S. - WSJ

0
06/28/2019 | 10:09am EDT
Apple company logos are seen as two MacBooks stand next to each other in an office in Vienna

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is shifting manufacturing of its new Mac Pro computer to China from the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move comes at a time when the Trump administration has boosted tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports to 25% and has threatened to impose new levies on an additional $300 billion in Chinese imports.

The tech giant has tapped contractor Quanta Computer Inc to manufacture the $6,000 desktop computer and is ramping up production at a factory near Shanghai, the report said.

"Like all of our products, the new Mac Pro is designed and engineered in California and includes components from several countries including the United States," an Apple spokesman said. "Final assembly is only one part of the manufacturing process."

Last week, Apple asked its major suppliers to assess the cost implications of moving 15%-30% of their production capacity from China to Southeast Asia as it prepares for a restructuring of its supply chain, according to a Nikkei Asian Review report.

China is a key market for Apple as well as a major production center for its devices. The company got nearly 18% of its total revenue from Greater China in the quarter ended March.

Shares of the company were down nearly percent at $198.05.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Nikkei 225, Quanta Computer Inc.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.05% 197.57 Delayed Quote.26.63%
NIKKEI 225 -0.29% 21275.92 Real-time Quote.5.36%
QUANTA COMPUTER INC. End-of-day quote.
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 1 071 B
EBIT 2019 17 060 M
Net income 2019 15 669 M
Debt 2019 31 817 M
Yield 2019 5,86%
P/E ratio 2019 15,11
P/E ratio 2020 13,38
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capitalization 236 B
Chart QUANTA COMPUTER INC.
Duration : Period :
Quanta Computer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 59,1  TWD
Spread / Average Target -3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tzu Chen Liang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Pai Li Lin Chairman
Chun Lieh Yang Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wei Ta Pan Independent Director
Chien Tang Huang Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.7 597
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%11 504
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.--.--%5 989
INVENTEC CORPORATION--.--%2 888
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%2 888
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.--.--%2 842
