Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Quanta Computer Inc.    2382   TW0002382009

QUANTA COMPUTER INC.

(2382)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Apple moves Mac Pro production to China from U.S.: Wall Street Journal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 05:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Apple is seen at a store in Zurich

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is shifting manufacturing of its new Mac Pro desktop computer to China from the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move comes at a time when the Trump administration has threatened to impose new levies to cover nearly all imports from China and pressured Apple and other manufacturers to make their products in the United States if they want to avoid tariffs.

Last week, Apple asked its major suppliers to assess the cost implications of moving 15% to 30% of their production capacity from China to Southeast Asia, according to a Nikkei report.

"If true, suggests to me that Apple has tremendous confidence that the U.S. and China will be able to solve their trade dispute and do so in the near-future," D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte said in an email.

China is a key market for Apple as well as a major production center for its devices. The company got nearly 18% of its total revenue from Greater China in the quarter ended March.

Apple's Mac Pro, a $6,000 machine used by creative professionals, has been facing waning demand, the Journal said https://www.wsj.com/articles/apple-moves-mac-pro-production-to-china-11561728769?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1.

The company does not break out sales numbers for its Mac Pro machines. The desktop is part of the company's Mac line of products, which accounted for less than 10% of Apple's total sales in 2018. In 2018, Apple sold about 18 million Mac products, compared with about 218 million iPhones.

"Like all of our products, the new Mac Pro is designed and engineered in California and includes components from several countries including the United States," an Apple spokesman said. "Final assembly is only one part of the manufacturing process."

Apple's decision coincides with the end of tax subsidies that it got for making the desktop in a plant in Texas run by contract manufacturer Flex Ltd, according to the Journal.

"(This) serves as a reminder that, relative to the U.S., manufacturing in China remains a lower-cost alternative and benefits from an existing infrastructure, versus having to, potentially, rebuild one in the U.S", Forte said.

The tech giant has tapped contractor Quanta Computer Inc to manufacture the computer and is ramping up production at a factory near Shanghai, the report said https://www.wsj.com/articles/apple-moves-mac-pro-production-to-china-11561728769?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1.

Quanta did not respond to a request for comment.

Apple's shares were down marginally at $198.69.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.89% 197.96 Delayed Quote.26.63%
NIKKEI 225 -0.29% 21275.92 Real-time Quote.6.61%
QUANTA COMPUTER INC. End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUANTA COMPUTER INC.
05:32pAPPLE MOVES MAC PRO PRODUCTION TO CH : Wall Street Journal
RE
12:44pApple moves Mac Pro production to China from U.S. - WSJ
RE
03/25QUANTA COMPUTER : 50-year-old pleads guilty to duping Facebook, Google
AQ
2018QUANTA COMPUTER : ventures into next generation AI technology with plans to set ..
AQ
2018QUANTA COMPUTER : to expand production facility in Taiwan, sources say
AQ
2018TRADE WAR : Taiwan firms Pegatron, Quanta, Wistron, others may shift production ..
AQ
2018QUANTA COMPUTER INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : QCT Joins Hands with IBM for Global Strategic ..
AQ
2017Apple, suppliers drop on report of weak iPhone X demand
RE
2017Apple, suppliers drop on report of weak iPhone X demand
RE
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 1 071 B
EBIT 2019 17 060 M
Net income 2019 15 669 M
Debt 2019 31 817 M
Yield 2019 5,86%
P/E ratio 2019 15,11
P/E ratio 2020 13,38
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capitalization 236 B
Chart QUANTA COMPUTER INC.
Duration : Period :
Quanta Computer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 59,1  TWD
Spread / Average Target -3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tzu Chen Liang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Pai Li Lin Chairman
Chun Lieh Yang Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wei Ta Pan Independent Director
Chien Tang Huang Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.7 597
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%11 504
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.--.--%5 989
INVENTEC CORPORATION--.--%2 888
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%2 888
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.--.--%2 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About