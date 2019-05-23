Quanta Services : to Participate in Several Institutional Investor Conferences in May and June

HOUSTON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced today that company management will participate in several institutional investor conferences in May and June, including the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference, Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit, Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference and the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference. Any presentation materials will be made available for review prior to the presentation in the "Investors & Media" section of Quanta's website at http://investors.quantaservices.com . Quanta's presentations at these conferences will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of the presentations will be available in the "Investors & Media" section of Quanta's website.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, Paul Gregory, President of Pipeline and Industrial and Chief Strategy Officer and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors at the conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. There is no formal presentation at the conference.

Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit

Kip Rupp, Vice President - Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors at the conference and will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 8:40 a.m. Central time.

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Kip Rupp, Vice President - Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors at the conference and will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:25 a.m. Eastern time.

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Paul Gregory, President of Pipeline and Industrial and Chief Strategy Officer and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors at the conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Mr. Austin will also participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time that day.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, energy and communications industries, including design, installation, repair and maintenance. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

