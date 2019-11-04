Quanta Services : to Participate in Several Institutional Investor Conferences in November and December

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced today that company management will participate in several institutional investor conferences in November and December, including the Baird 2019 Industrial Conference, Stephens Nashville Investment Conference and Credit Suisse Industrials Conference. Any presentation materials will be made available for review prior to the presentation in the Investors Relations section of Quanta's website at https://investors.quantaservices.com/. Quanta's presentations at these conferences will be broadcast live over the Internet. Links to the live webcasts, as well as archived replays of the presentations, will be available in the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website.

Baird 2019 Industrial Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer; Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Gregory, President of Pipeline and Industrial and Chief Strategy Officer; and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors at the conference on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Messrs. Austin and Jensen will also participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Central time.

Stephens Nashville Investment Conference

Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, and Kip Rupp, Vice President - Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors at the conference on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Mr. Jensen also will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 8:15 a.m. Central time.

Credit Suisse Industrials Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, and Kip Rupp, Vice President - Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors at the conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Messrs. Austin and Jensen will also participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, pipeline, energy and communications industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Kip Rupp, CFA

Quanta Services, Inc.

(713) 341-7260

