Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Quanta Services    PWR

QUANTA SERVICES

(PWR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quanta Services : to Participate in Several Institutional Investor Conferences in November and December

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 03:34pm EST

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced today that company management will participate in several institutional investor conferences in November and December, including the Baird 2019 Industrial Conference, Stephens Nashville Investment Conference and Credit Suisse Industrials Conference. Any presentation materials will be made available for review prior to the presentation in the Investors Relations section of Quanta's website at https://investors.quantaservices.com/. Quanta's presentations at these conferences will be broadcast live over the Internet. Links to the live webcasts, as well as archived replays of the presentations, will be available in the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website.

Quanta Services Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quanta Services, Inc.)

Baird 2019 Industrial Conference
Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer; Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Gregory, President of Pipeline and Industrial and Chief Strategy Officer; and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors at the conference on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Messrs. Austin and Jensen will also participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Central time.

Stephens Nashville Investment Conference
Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, and Kip Rupp, Vice President - Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors at the conference on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Mr. Jensen also will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 8:15 a.m. Central time.

Credit Suisse Industrials Conference
Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, and Kip Rupp, Vice President - Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors at the conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Messrs. Austin and Jensen will also participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

About Quanta Services
Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, pipeline, energy and communications industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Kip Rupp, CFA
Quanta Services, Inc.
(713) 341-7260         

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quanta-services-to-participate-in-several-institutional-investor-conferences-in-november-and-december-300951015.html

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUANTA SERVICES
03:34pQUANTA SERVICES : to Participate in Several Institutional Investor Conferences i..
PR
11/01QUANTA SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
10/31QUANTA SERVICES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31QUANTA SERVICES : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
10/31QUANTA SERVICES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
10/24QUANTA SERVICES : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release & Conference Cal..
PR
10/11QUANTA SERVICES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD..
AQ
10/09QUANTA SERVICES : Martha Wyrsch Joins Quanta Services Board of Directors
PU
09/30QUANTA SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/24CANADIAN UTILITIES : Atco & cu - indigenous communities acquire 40 per cent inte..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group