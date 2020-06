Shares of power producers rose as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for the coronavirus pandemic.

Puerto Rico's bankrupt power utility is close to a long-term deal to outsource the business of delivering electricity, meeting with operators including Quanta Services, in a bet that private operators can curb the high costs and service problems that have long plagued the nation, The Wall Street Journal reported.

