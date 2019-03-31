Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Quantenna Communications Inc    QTNA

QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS INC

(QTNA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QUANTENNA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Quantenna Communications, Inc. - QTNA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 03:29pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NasdaqGS: QTNA) (“Quantenna”) to ON Semiconductor Corporation (NasdaqGS: ON). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Quantenna will receive only $24.50 in cash for each share of Quantenna that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-qtna/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS I
03:29pQUANTENNA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
03/28ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Quantenna Commu..
PR
03/28QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (QTNA : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale..
PR
03/28QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS : O'Melveny Advises Quantenna Communications on $1.07B ..
AQ
03/27QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other..
AQ
03/27QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS : ON Semiconductor to Acquire Quantenna Communications
BU
03/04Quantenna delivers Multi-Gig network capacity using Multi-User MIMO
GL
03/01QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
02/26QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS : Partners with NXP on Wi-Fi 6 Solutions
AQ
02/26QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS : and Plume Showcase Worlds First OpenSync Wi-Fi 6 Inte..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 M
EBIT 2019 32,0 M
Net income 2019 14,4 M
Finance 2019 83,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 67,35
P/E ratio 2020 38,20
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 923 M
Chart QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Quantenna Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 23,9 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sam Heidari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Farhat Jahangir Vice President-Operations & Quality
Sean Sobers Chief Financial Officer
Edwin B. Hooper Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Harold E. Hughes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS INC69.48%923
JUNIPER NETWORKS-1.64%9 210
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION--.--%2 251
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO LTD--.--%2 032
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION--.--%585
SERCOMM CORPORATION--.--%538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About