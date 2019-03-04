Log in
Quantenna delivers Multi-Gig network capacity using Multi-User MIMO

03/04/2019 | 07:01pm EST

SHANGHAI, China, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wi-Fi NOW APAC -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) has set a new bar for Wi-Fi network performance by achieving over 2Gbit/s total throughput. This was attained by connecting multiple laptops with commercially available Intel® Wireless-AC 9260 2x2AC MIMO wireless modems to a Quantenna-based 8x8 MIMO access point and utilizing the latest Wi-Fi features such as multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO). This significant breakthrough demonstrates once again Wi-Fi’s constant evolution and the importance of performance optimization and interoperability testing. Users globally benefit from reliable high-performance connectivity which enables simultaneous use of demanding applications such as video streaming, online gaming, or remote cloud access.

“Quantenna is proud of its continuous innovation to perfect Wi-Fi connectivity and user experience. We prove it once again by reaching this multi-gigabit milestone,” said Dr. Sam Heidari, chairman and CEO of Quantenna. “And we thank Intel for their tremendous support to enable better user experiences, with higher speeds and reliability.”

“Intel continues its commitment to advancing our world-class Wi-Fi technology and enhancing user experiences,” said Eric McLaughlin, general manager of Wireless Solutions, Client Computing Group at Intel Corp. “We believe the upcoming improvements in Wi-Fi standards, combined with industry collaboration that fosters innovation, will keep Intel Wi-Fi as the technology of choice for local wireless connectivity.”

Quantenna’s Wi-Fi 6 QSR10GU-AX Plus chipset provides integrated dual-band, dual-concurrent 2.4GHz and 5GHz functionality, supporting up to a maximum speed of 10Gbps and 12 simultaneous streams. It includes the SmartScan feature that offers enhanced radar detection and spectrum analyzer capabilities with wide frequency range analysis. The QSR10GU-AX Plus also supports advanced MU-MIMO schemes, allowing for transmission to multiple devices at the same time. The Intel® Wireless-AC 2X2 160 MHz delivers Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds and includes two antennas for reliable connections, making it possible for users to experience smooth gaming and 4K UHD video streaming, and fast file transfers and backups on their devices.

About Quantenna Communications
Quantenna (NASDAQ: QTNA) is a global leader and innovator of high-performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total Wi-Fi solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corp. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Media Contact
Sally Chan
+1 669 209 5659
pr@quantenna.com

Quantenna_Main_Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
