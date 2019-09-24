Powering Precision Health : Announces 2019 Summit

The 4th Annual Summit will bring together industry innovators, scientists, physicians, medical professionals, patient advocates, government officials and investors to collaborate on biomarker disruption

Powering Precision Health (PPH), the internationally-acclaimed Summit focused on precision health and the latest in biomarker research, today announced much-anticipated details for its 2019 Summit, which will take place in Barcelona on November 19. Led by precision medicine pioneer, Kevin Hrusovsky, PPH is a non-profit organization with the mission of transforming healthcare from today’s paradigm of scrambling to treat diseases late in their progression to one focused on precision and personalized treatments early in the disease cascade long before symptoms present using cutting-edge biomarker “early and non-invasive detection” technology. Ultimately, the focus will shift to not only precision treatments, but also disease prevention through the biomolecular understanding and avoidance of epigenetic and environmental factors that trigger disease based on exposure to these disease triggers. Once “disease prevention” sciences are established and implemented, individuals will be enabled and empowered to manage their own precision health journey.

“Powering Precision Health has become a global movement to transform healthcare by measuring the continuum from health to disease at the molecular structure and individual level using digital biomarkers,” explained Kevin Hrusovsky, PPH Founder. “Our quest here is to rapidly advance technologies and science via collaboration to enable routine biomarker measurements at an individual level to personalize one’s health journey. The ultimate goal is for every individual to routinely know their individual biomarker healthy base line profile and then to see any deviation quickly to enable effective disease treatments and ultimately prevention by avoiding environmental factors that trigger disease. The biomarker technology revolution is in full gear and moving these technologies into the clinic is our overarching goal for the next decade, starting at this PPH meeting in Barcelona.”

The 2019 Summit will bring together some of the world’s most renowned researchers, clinicians, medical leaders, innovators, patient advocates, and investors who are focused on advancing the science that powers precision health. PPH Summit is unique in its commitment to catalyze the science first, based on thousands of third-party, peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate the transformative impact being made in digital health. In the recap from the 2018 Summit, one attendee noted, “for people looking to change the world, they definitely got it here today.”

“We are looking forward to this inspiring event and to collaborating on the many seminal advances in the past year in measuring digital biomarkers and understanding their role in health and disease,” said Hrusovsky. “The research around blood-based biomarkers is astounding and is gaining significant traction in the healthcare industry. Revolutionizing medicine through these advances will someday lead to a culture of health and wellness in our country, and we believe PPH can be a major catalyst in this shift.”

Hrusovsky will kick-off the event with several luminaries in medicine describing the monumental progress made since our Dec. ’18 PPH Amsterdam meeting in the field of biomarkers. The 2019 Summit is expected to have more than 40 distinguished speakers.

“The level of scientific discovery shared at PPH is unprecedented,” said Henrik Zetterberg, MD, PhD, world-leading Alzheimer’s researcher at University of Gothenburg and Speaker at PPH 2019. “We have reached a pinnacle where, with a simple blood test, you can follow the intensity of the entire neurodegenerative process, which is key to determining when to start disease modifying therapies for patients. This is the power of precision health.”

To view the agenda and request an invitation, please visit: PoweringPrecisionHealth.org. However, space is limited so attendees are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

Thanks to the generosity of multiple sponsors, including Biogen, Novartis, BTIG, Quanterix, Canaccord Genuity, Cowen Group, C2N, Adx NeuroSciences, Leerink, JP Morgan, Avison Young, Mintz Levin, and Octave BioSciences, this year’s registration costs for the first 200 registrants will be free of charge. For additional sponsorship opportunities, please email info@pphsummit.com.

About Powering Precision Health

Powering Precision Health is the world's first independent, non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the world's leading physicians, scientists, innovators, investors and patient advocates together to unveil their latest research on new biomarkers that are revolutionizing precision health. Founded by Kevin Hrusovsky, a widely acclaimed thought leader and visionary in life sciences and personalized medicine, Powering Precision Health is a movement that represents the intersection of new technological capabilities with the latest medical research. It’s rooted in the science of precision medicine, which shows personalized treatments to be an increasingly more effective way to maximize drug efficacy and minimize toxicity. In addition to the impact environmental and lifestyle factors can have on minimizing disease triggers, precision health marks an evolution in the way we approach disease and aims to inspire a full healthcare transformation, from philosophy to approach to outcome. In an industry often plagued by skepticism and marred by false promises, PPH puts science first and brings together stakeholders that span from fundamental research to clinical practice, investors, policy makers, patient advocacy groups, and anyone who embraces the vision of Powering Precision Health. Featuring a distinguished keynote lineup of dignitaries, the Summit unveils groundbreaking approaches to prevention, early diagnosis, and next-generation treatments. Powering Precision Health is supported thanks to the generous contributions of sponsors from a wide range of companies and organizations committed to advancing precision health.

Twitter:

@KevinHrusovsky

@PPHSUMMIT

Facebook:

@PoweringPrecisionHealth

LinkedIn:

@PoweringPrecisionHealth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005931/en/