Quanterix : Appoints Amol Chaubal as Chief Financial Officer

Quanterix
Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis
with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today
announced that it has named Amol Chaubal to the position of Chief
Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 12, 2019. Amol replaces Joseph
Driscoll, who is stepping down from his current role as CFO.
“Our company’s accelerated growth over the past several years, combined
with the magnitude of the opportunity we have to transform healthcare
with digital biomarkers requires us to scale our executive team
accordingly with top talent,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chief Executive
Officer, President and Chairman of Quanterix. “Amol’s deep experience in
diagnostics, pharmaceutical services and medical devices will be
invaluable at a pivotal point in our company’s growth, fueled by
regaining rights to diagnostics, new product launches, groundbreaking
publications and rapid adoption of digital biomarkers in neurology and
oncology research. The ability to attract talent of his caliber speaks
volumes for Quanterix’ momentum and long-term potential as we propel to
the next phase. I also want to thank Joe for his contributions over the
last two years helping to prepare the company for a very successful IPO.”
Amol brings over 20 years of experience, joining Quanterix from global
medical technology company, Smith & Nephew, where he serves as CFO of
Global Operations. Prior to his time at Smith & Nephew, Amol served as
corporate vice president and head of finance for PAREXEL’s CRS business.
He has also held various roles at Novartis, including CFO North America
– Vaccines & Diagnostics as well as international roles across
Switzerland, Canada and the United States. Amol has a Master of Business
Administration from INSEAD and a Master of Chemical Engineering from the
Indian Institute of Technology.
“I am honored to be joining an impressive leadership team that has
achieved considerable success in a short time,” said Amol. “I am
impassioned by Quanterix’ mission-driven work and admire Kevin’s drive
to empower new advances in disease diagnosis and develop better
treatments with biomarker research. I look forward to supporting the
innovation and world-class performance that the company has continuously
delivered.”
About Quanterix
Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the
goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital
health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which
healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to
closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’
technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better
prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life
and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology
is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic
areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and
infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located
in Lexington, Massachusetts. For additional Information, please visit: https://www.quanterix.com.
