Quanterix : Marks One-Year Anniversary of IPO with Key Milestones Accelerating Healthcare Disruption Ahead of Presentation at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Company celebrates remarkable growth in 2018 fueled by new product launches, acceleration of ground-breaking publications and rapid adoption of digital biomarkers in neurology and oncology research

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, is marking a little over one year since becoming a public company with significant milestones on its path toward revolutionizing healthcare. Quanterix’ Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman will highlight these achievements and future plans during a presentation at the upcoming 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m., PST.

Since going public and listing on the Nasdaq on Dec. 7, 2017 – in one of the most successful IPOs of its kind in recent years – Quanterix has continued to achieve accelerated double-digit, year-over-year revenue growth in each full quarter since the IPO. This has been driven by major investments in the company’s flagship Simoa technology, product expansion, acquisition, publications, global commercialization and accelerating market adoption of digital biomarkers for research.

“The past year has been rewarding for us as a company and we are showing no signs of slowing down,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Quanterix. “We are committed to delivering on our promise of advancing the science of precision health and driving today’s healthcare revolution forward. Today we are empowering new advances in disease diagnosis and monitoring, and helping drug makers develop better drugs, and tomorrow we aspire to detect and prevent diseases before they even take hold. We’re already making a tremendous impact in neurology research and are now seeing incredible potential in immunoncology and immunotherapy monitoring as well, where the ability to determine the efficacy and toxicity of drugs earlier could save significant healthcare costs and save lives. We’re excited to return to J.P. Morgan to offer greater insight around our vision, 50% year-to-date growth through Q3’18, Q4’18 expectations and progress toward our greater mission of helping battle cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.”

Significant 2018 Achievements:

Launched the SR-X Ultra-Sensitive Biomarker Detection System™ in January 2018, less than one month after public offering, offering researchers lower-cost and smaller footprint access to Simoa technology.

Acquired Aushon BioSystems and successfully integrated the two companies. The acquisition included a CLIA certified laboratory, expanding services and accelerating entry into pharmaceutical drug trial services, as well as access to novel immunoassay technology to which Simoa sensitivity algorithms are being applied to deliver next-generation Simoa capabilities.

Initiated a collaboration with DestiNA Genomics in an effort to transform microRNA biomarker detection, bringing together high-specificity and ultra-sensitivity for the first time.

Gained unrestricted rights back for its Simoa technology in IVD markets with the termination of a license agreement with bioMérieux.

Increased new publications dramatically by 145, bringing the total to 360 (nearly 50% growth).

Rapid adoption of proprietary Neurofilament light chain (NfL) assay, a biomarker previously mainly measured only in cerebral spinal fluid, but by using Simoa, researchers have shown it can be measured in blood and correlated to central spinal fluid (CSF) results. This advance has enabled many novel applications critical for advancing the early detection, treatment and prevention of neurological diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS); Parkinson’s disease; Alzheimer’s disease; brain cancer; and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).

Invited by the FDA to present recent progress and potential future strategy for NfL to senior agency officials.

Announced partnerships with Abbott Labs for blood screening and Oncogenesis for a cervical cancer screening test.

Launched a test bed/early access program for a new next-generation 10-plex Simoa planar array for oncology research and drug development with a benchtop imager called the SP-X™ Imaging and Analysis System.

Increased headcount from 149 to 181 (>20%) and expanded the leadership team with the hiring of Jackson Streeter, M.D., to lead corporate development and strategy, formerly Chief Medical Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Banyan Biomarkers and Dawn Mattoon, Ph.D., to lead strategic market and assay technology, formerly Head of Product Development at a leading antibody provider.

Ranked number 299 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ and received several noteworthy recognitions for Quanterix’ Chief Executive Officer’s visionary leadership for healthcare disruption.

Last month was added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) as part of the annual re-ranking and attracted additional analyst coverage.

Was lead sponsor for Powering Precision Health (PPH) annual summit held for the first time in Amsterdam, now an independent, nonprofit entity.

“We are proud of these achievements as they help demonstrate the power of our technology and the disruptive innovation Quanterix is leading in the field of precision health,” continued Hrusovsky. “We feel there is still enormous opportunity in front of us as we facilitate industry collaboration, drive research advancement and fuel growth as we pursue minimally invasive digital biomarker disruption in oncology, neurodegeneration, immunology, infectious disease and inflammation.

Webcast Information

To access the live webcast of Quanterix’ presentation at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m., PST, please visit the News & Events page within the Investors section of the Quanterix website at www.quanterix.com. Replays of the webcast will be available for a limited period following the conference.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Lexington, Massachusetts. For additional Information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.

