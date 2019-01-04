Quanterix : Marks One-Year Anniversary of IPO with Key Milestones Accelerating Healthcare Disruption Ahead of Presentation at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Quanterix
Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis
with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, is marking a
little over one year since becoming a public company with significant
milestones on its path toward revolutionizing healthcare. Quanterix’
Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman will highlight these
achievements and future plans during a presentation at the upcoming 37th
Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, on
Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m., PST.
Since going public and listing
on the Nasdaq on Dec. 7, 2017 – in one of the most successful IPOs
of its kind in recent years – Quanterix has continued to achieve
accelerated double-digit, year-over-year revenue growth in each full
quarter since the IPO. This has been driven by major investments in the
company’s flagship Simoa technology, product expansion, acquisition,
publications, global commercialization and accelerating market adoption
of digital biomarkers for research.
“The past year has been rewarding for us as a company and we are showing
no signs of slowing down,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chief Executive
Officer, President and Chairman of Quanterix. “We are committed to
delivering on our promise of advancing the science of precision health
and driving today’s healthcare revolution forward. Today we are
empowering new advances in disease diagnosis and monitoring, and helping
drug makers develop better drugs, and tomorrow we aspire to detect and
prevent diseases before they even take hold. We’re already making a
tremendous impact in neurology research and are now seeing incredible
potential in immunoncology and immunotherapy monitoring as well, where
the ability to determine the efficacy and toxicity of drugs earlier
could save significant healthcare costs and save lives. We’re excited to
return to J.P. Morgan to offer greater insight around our vision, 50%
year-to-date growth through Q3’18, Q4’18 expectations and progress
toward our greater mission of helping battle cancer and
neurodegenerative diseases.”
Significant 2018 Achievements:
-
Launched the SR-X
Ultra-Sensitive Biomarker Detection System™ in January 2018, less
than one month after public offering, offering researchers lower-cost
and smaller footprint access to Simoa technology.
-
Acquired Aushon BioSystems and successfully integrated the two
companies. The acquisition included a CLIA certified laboratory,
expanding services and accelerating entry into pharmaceutical drug
trial services, as well as access to novel immunoassay technology to
which Simoa sensitivity algorithms are being applied to deliver
next-generation Simoa capabilities.
-
Initiated a
collaboration with DestiNA Genomics in an effort to transform
microRNA biomarker detection, bringing together high-specificity and
ultra-sensitivity for the first time.
-
Gained unrestricted rights back for its Simoa technology in IVD
markets with the termination
of a license agreement with bioMérieux.
-
Increased new publications
dramatically by 145, bringing the total to 360 (nearly 50% growth).
-
Rapid
adoption of proprietary Neurofilament light chain (NfL) assay, a
biomarker previously mainly measured only in cerebral spinal fluid,
but by using Simoa, researchers have shown it can be measured in blood
and correlated to central spinal fluid (CSF) results. This advance has
enabled many novel applications critical for advancing the early
detection, treatment and prevention of neurological diseases,
including multiple sclerosis (MS); Parkinson’s disease; Alzheimer’s
disease; brain cancer; and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).
-
Invited by the FDA to present recent progress and potential future
strategy for NfL to senior agency officials.
-
Announced partnerships with Abbott Labs for blood screening and Oncogenesis
for a cervical cancer screening test.
-
Launched a test bed/early access program for a new next-generation
10-plex Simoa planar array for oncology research and drug development
with a benchtop imager called the SP-X™
Imaging and Analysis System.
-
Increased headcount from 149 to 181 (>20%) and expanded the leadership
team with the hiring of Jackson Streeter, M.D., to lead corporate
development and strategy, formerly Chief Medical Officer and Chief
Executive Officer of Banyan Biomarkers and Dawn Mattoon, Ph.D., to
lead strategic market and assay technology, formerly Head of Product
Development at a leading antibody provider.
-
Ranked number 299 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ and received
several noteworthy recognitions for Quanterix’ Chief Executive
Officer’s visionary leadership for healthcare disruption.
-
Last month was added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) as part
of the annual re-ranking and attracted additional analyst coverage.
-
Was lead sponsor for Powering
Precision Health (PPH) annual summit held for the first time in
Amsterdam, now an independent, nonprofit entity.
“We are proud of these achievements as they help demonstrate the power
of our technology and the disruptive innovation Quanterix is leading in
the field of precision health,” continued Hrusovsky. “We feel there is
still enormous opportunity in front of us as we facilitate industry
collaboration, drive research advancement and fuel growth as we pursue
minimally invasive digital biomarker disruption in oncology,
neurodegeneration, immunology, infectious disease and inflammation.
Webcast Information
To access the live webcast of Quanterix’
presentation at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on
Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m., PST, please visit the News & Events
page within the Investors section of the Quanterix website at www.quanterix.com.
Replays of the webcast will be available for a limited period following
the conference.
