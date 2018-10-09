Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Quanterix Corp    QTRX

QUANTERIX CORP (QTRX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Quanterix : rsquo; Simoa Technology Powers Record Number of Presentations and Poster Sessions at ECTRIMS 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 06:01am CEST

International multiple sclerosis conference features 35 new studies using Simoa technology demonstrating potential of Neurofilament light chain (NfL) as a reliable and sensitive disease biomarker

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced that its ultra-sensitive Simoa technology has been highlighted in 35 new research studies to be presented at the 34th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), from Oct. 10-12, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. This year’s program marks a notable increase in applications for Simoa as it applies to the study of Neurofilament light chain (NfL), providing further validation of its utility as a transformative biomarker for multiple sclerosis (MS).

“Like many neurodegenerative conditions, Multiple Sclerosis is difficult to diagnose objectively and disease progression is determined primarily by imaging and symptoms reported,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, CEO, President and Chairman of Quanterix and Founder of Powering Precision Health. “We are very encouraged by the rapidly growing body of scientific research demonstrating that NfL, which could never be measured in blood before our Simoa technology was introduced, could be a crucial biomarker in diagnosing MS and monitoring treatment effectiveness.”

MS is among the most prevalent neurodegenerative conditions affecting individuals between the ages of 20 and 50 years old. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society estimates that more than 2.3 million people are impacted by the disease worldwide. With no single test capable of identifying the condition, diagnoses can easily be missed, delayed or inaccurate, suggesting this figure may be even higher.

Sessions featuring Quanterix’ Simoa technology at ECTRIMS 2018 will explore blood-based NfL’s correlation with MS and assess the biomarker’s reliability compared to traditional cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) alternatives in both adult and pediatric MS. This year’s program boasts a 250 percent increase in Simoa-powered research for the study of NfL in MS compared to last year’s program and a more than 400 percent increase compared to the 2016 conference. Research spanning these three consecutive years, which totals nearly 50 peer-reviewed studies, substantiates Simoa as a critical technology for the detection and analysis of NfL in blood. Presentations and posters at this year’s ECTRIMS add to a growing body of research supporting Simoa’s potential to detect and quantify NfL for a variety of neurodegenerative conditions.

Quanterix will also feature the poster session (P539), “International multi-site analytical validation of the Simoa NF-light assay in human serum samples from multiple sclerosis patients,” on display on Oct. 10 during Poster Session I. The Company will be demonstrating its SR-XTM platform, which offers high-powered biomarker detection and an extensive menu of assays in a compact and affordable system.

Quanterix welcomes attendees to register for a cocktail networking reception on Oct. 11 from 5-8 p.m. (local time) at the Sofitel Berlin Kurfürstendamm hotel.

To learn more about Quanterix and its biomarker detection solutions, visit ECTRIMS Booth C17.
To learn more about Quanterix’ NfL assay, click here.

About Quanterix
Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease through ultrasensitive detection of biomarkers and to accelerate drug development and approval. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, immunology and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Lexington, Massachusetts. For additional Information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUANTERIX CORP
06:01aQUANTERIX : rsquo; Simoa Technology Powers Record Number of Presentations and Po..
BU
10/05QUANTERIX CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
09/26QUANTERIX : ’ Simoa Technology Reveals Link Between Soccer Headers and Con..
BU
09/18QUANTERIX : CEO Leads Webinar on How Digital Biomarkers are Empowering Drug Deve..
BU
09/12QUANTERIX CORP : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
09/12QUANTERIX : Announces Termination of License Agreement with bioMérieux
BU
09/05QUANTERIX CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Ma..
AQ
09/05QUANTERIX : to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Healthcare Conference
BU
08/10QUANTERIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/09QUANTERIX : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/12Quanterix's (QTRX) CEO Kevin Hrusovsky on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
08/08Quanterix beats on revenue 
06/05HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (06/05/2018) 
06/02STOCKS TO WATCH : Eyes On Apple's WWDC, SCOTUS And D.C. 
05/09Quanterix's (QTRX) CEO Kevin Hrusovsky on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 34,4 M
EBIT 2018 -27,8 M
Net income 2018 -27,9 M
Finance 2018 32,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 10,7x
EV / Sales 2019 7,85x
Capitalization 402 M
Chart QUANTERIX CORP
Duration : Period :
Quanterix Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUANTERIX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 25,3 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
E. Kevin Hrusovsky Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce J. Bal Vice President-Operations, Service & Quality
Joseph S. Driscoll Chief Financial Officer
David C. Duffy Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Keith L. Crandell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTERIX CORP-16.21%406
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%32 072
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.15%25 729
LONZA GROUP23.66%24 419
INCYTE CORPORATION-32.25%13 835
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.44.06%12 462
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.