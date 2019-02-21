Log in
Quanterix : to Present at Multiple Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

0
02/21/2019 | 02:46pm EST

Chief Executive Officer will speak at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference and the Cowen and Company Health Care Conference

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today announced that Kevin Hrusovsky, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Quanterix, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at multiple high-profile healthcare conferences.

Hrusovsky will present at the eighth Annual Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., EST, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City, NY. He will also present at the 39th Annual Cowen and Company Health Care Conference, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 10:40 a.m., EST, at the Marriott Copley in Boston, Mass. This presentation will be followed by a Q&A session at 11:20 a.m., EST.

To access the live webcast of Quanterix’ presentations, please visit the News & Events page within the Investors section of the Quanterix website at www.quanterix.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Quanterix website for 90 days following the conference.

About Quanterix
Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Lexington, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.


© Business Wire 2019
