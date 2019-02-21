Quanterix : to Present at Multiple Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Quanterix
Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis
with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today
announced that Kevin Hrusovsky, Chief Executive Officer, President and
Chairman of Quanterix, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one
meetings with investors at multiple high-profile healthcare conferences.
Hrusovsky will present at the eighth Annual Leerink Partners Global
Healthcare Conference on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., EST, at the
Lotte New York Palace in New York City, NY. He will also present at the 39th
Annual Cowen and Company Health Care Conference, on Wednesday, March
13, 2019, at 10:40 a.m., EST, at the Marriott Copley in Boston, Mass.
This presentation will be followed by a Q&A session at 11:20 a.m., EST.
To access the live webcast of Quanterix’ presentations, please visit the
News & Events page within the Investors section of the Quanterix website
at www.quanterix.com.
Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Quanterix website for
90 days following the conference.
About Quanterix
Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing
biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision
health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential
to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving
researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to
disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier
disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to
improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for
generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research
applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology,
neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company
was established in 2007 and is located in Lexington, Massachusetts. For
additional information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words
such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate,"
"intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions
referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this
news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of
the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements
involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’
actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the
forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed
in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as
required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in
expectations, even as new information becomes available.
