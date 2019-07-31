Quanterix : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today announced that Kevin Hrusovsky, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Quanterix, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., EDT at the InterContinental Boston. Hrusovsky, who will also share remarks at an investor dinner the prior evening hosted by Canaccord Genuity to discuss company momentum in advancing Alzheimer’s treatments and diagnoses, will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

“Our mission to disrupt the field of precision health has been fueled by recent product launches incorporating new technological innovations, expansion of our assay menu, greater scale and capabilities in our CLIA-certified Accelerator Service Lab, and most recently the strategic acquisition of UmanDiagnostics, which further accelerates our ability to expand the availability of Nf-L as a transformative biomarker for neurodegenerative diseases,” said Hrusovsky. “These achievements demonstrate the impact of our disruptive innovation in the field of precision health, and we are excited to return to Canaccord Genuity this year to share greater insight into our growth trajectory, mission to revolutionize today’s healthcare system, and broad opportunity horizon for future value creation.”

In addition to acquiring UmanDiagnostics AB and consolidating its operations in Billerica, Mass., Quanterix further solidified its position as a market leader through several recent critical milestones, including:

The expansion of Quanterix’ executive leadership team with top-tier commercial talent;

Unveiling of the Simoa HD-X Analyzer™, which has already been placed with several early access customers;

Hosting of major Alzheimer’s Disease KOL dinner event at the 2019 Alzheimer’s Association International Convention;

Hrusovsky’s recognition as a 2019 Entrepreneur Of The Year® in New England, one of the region’s highest business honors; and,

Completion of a nearly $50 million capital raise.

Hrusovsky will elaborate on these advances and share details regarding the Company’s unique growth strategy inside its product portfolio and commercial channel footprint.

To access the live webcast of Quanterix’ presentation, please visit the News & Events page within the investor relations section of the Quanterix website at www.quanterix.com. Replays of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional Information, please visit: https://www.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

