Quanterix : to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants.

The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format on June 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person; however, stockholders of record and registered beneficial owners as of the close of business on April 28, 2020, will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting through the online platform.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting

Stockholders can attend the meeting by accessing www.meetingcenter.io/257526410 and entering the 15-digit control number found on their proxy card, on the notice of internet availability of proxy materials, or via the email previously received. Stockholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting.

A support line will be available on the meeting website shortly prior to, and during, the Annual Meeting to assist stockholders with any technical difficulties they may have accessing or hearing the virtual meeting.

Participating, Voting Electronically and Submitting Questions at the Virtual Annual Meeting

Stockholders of Record

Stockholders of record will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting, vote electronically and submit questions during the live webcast of the meeting without registering in advance. The two items of information needed to access the live webcast of the meeting are the following:

Computershare Control Number: the 15-digit control number found on your proxy card, on the notice of internet availability of proxy materials, or via the email you previously received

Meeting Password: QTRX2020

Beneficial Owners

If you are a beneficial owner and hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, broker or nominee, you must register in advance to participate in the Annual Meeting, vote electronically and submit questions during the live webcast of the meeting. To register in advance you must obtain a legal proxy from the bank, broker or other nominee that holds your shares, giving you the right to vote the shares. You must forward a copy of the legal proxy along with your email address to Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”).

Requests for registration should be directed to Computershare by email at legalproxy@computershare.com; facsimile at (781) 575-4647; or mail to Computershare, Company Legal Proxy, P.O. Box 43001, Providence, Rhode Island 02940-3001, and must be received by Computershare no later than 10:00 a.m. ET, on June 22, 2020. Computershare will then register you for attendance at the Annual Meeting and provide you with confirmation of your registration and instructions on how to attend the meeting by email after Computershare receives your registration materials.

Stockholders may also submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting by emailing their question, along with proof of ownership, to ir@quanterix.com. The Company will, subject to time constraints, answer all questions that are pertinent to the business of the Annual Meeting.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional Information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005484/en/