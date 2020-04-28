Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Quanterix Corporation    QTRX

QUANTERIX CORPORATION

(QTRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quanterix : to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 5, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today announced that it will release its financial results for first quarter 2020 after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Company management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m., EDT to discuss Quanterix’ financial results and provide a business update. The call will be hosted by Kevin Hrusovsky, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman, Quanterix.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 686-9351 for domestic callers, or (612) 979-9890 for international callers. Please reference the following conference ID: 4994882. A live webcast will also be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yg5ounnb. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website, http://www.quanterix.com, for one year following completion of the call.

About Quanterix
Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional Information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QUANTERIX CORPORATION
02:46pQUANTERIX : to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference ..
BU
04/24QUANTERIX : Announces Simoa® Success Grant Program to Accelerate Promising Infec..
BU
04/10QUANTERIX : rsquo; Ultra-Sensitive Simoa Technology Demonstrates Promise for COV..
BU
04/09QUANTERIX CORPORATION : to Participate in the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Health..
BU
03/27QUANTERIX : Statement on COVID-19 Preparedness, Resiliency Efforts and Business ..
BU
03/13QUANTERIX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
03/09QUANTERIX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09QUANTERIX CORPORATION : Releases Operating Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Y..
BU
03/04QUANTERIX CORPORATION : annual earnings release
02/21QUANTERIX CORPORATION : to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Marc..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 64,6 M
EBIT 2020 -43,7 M
Net income 2020 -44,2 M
Finance 2020 50,7 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -19,3x
EV / Sales2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2021 7,69x
Capitalization 750 M
Chart QUANTERIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Quanterix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUANTERIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,00  $
Last Close Price 26,56  $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
E. Kevin Hrusovsky Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce J. Bal Vice President-Operations, Service & Quality
Amol Chaubal Chief Financial Officer
David C. Duffy Chief Technology Officer & Vice President-Research
Keith L. Crandell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTERIX CORPORATION12.40%750
LONZA GROUP20.27%32 645
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.29.07%25 455
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-14.65%25 429
CELLTRION, INC.-0.47%23 181
INCYTE CORPORATION17.93%22 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group