QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD

(QFY)
09/01
0.004 AUD   -11.11%
Event launch: Behind The True Drive of Smart Home

09/02/2019 | 10:20pm EDT
3 Sep 2019

Calling all Sydney architects and designers!

On Thursday 3 October, Quantify, together with Harvey Norman Commercial Division (HNCD) and Bower Media Group, will welcome guests to the gorgeous Display Gallery of The Landmark residence, for an insightful discussion around smart home automation and interior design. Plus, you'll be treated to an exceptional spread of food and drinks!

(Note, this event is for architects and designers only.Tickets available HERE!)

Together with other architects and designers, you'll discover smart home solutions that convert any building into a truly intelligent one. You'll walk away with a new understanding of how to use smart home technology to streamline design, enhance the end-user experience and boost property sales.

You'll also have the rare opportunity to hear from award-winning interior designer, Hamptons style expert and 9Life's Ready Set Reno presenter, Natalee Bowen of Indah Island. Natalee has over 20 years of experience, 175K Instagram followers, and a host of industry awards. She will discuss how she used Quantify Technology's smart home solution in her latest WA countryside renovation for the leading Australian reno show.

Please note, there are limited seats available to architects and designers only. Book early to avoid disappointment. Informal CPD points (Continuing Professional Development) are available.

DETAILS:
When: Thurs 3 Oct 2019
Time: 6pm - 8.30pm AEST
Where: The Landmark Display Gallery, Level 7, 120 Pacific Highway, St Leonards, NSW 2065
Tickets available from $25.

BUY YOUR TICKET NOW!

Read the article feature on Bower Media's Wechat HERE!

Check out Quantify's brand page on Bower Media's website HERE!

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 02:19:03 UTC
