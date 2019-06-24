Quantify Technology : $2.5 million Capital Raising

Quantify CEO, Brett Savill, and Chairman, Peter Rossdeutscher, have both committed to subscribe for $100,000 each in the Placement (subject to shareholder approval).

The Company has received firm commitments for a placement ("Placement") of approximately 200.0m new fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") to sophisticated and professional investors pursuant to section 708 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), under its existing ASX Listing Rule 7.1 (106,000,000 Shares) and 7.1A (94,000,000 Shares) capacities, at an issue price of $0.005 per Share ("Issue Price") to raise gross proceeds of approximately $1.0m. The Placement is expected to settle on Monday, 1 July 2019 (excluding director participation, refer below).

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:QFY) ("Quantify" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be undertaking a capital raising of approximately $2.5m ("Capital Raising") through its appointed Joint Lead Managers, Pinnacle Corporate Finance Pty Ltd ("Pinnacle") and RM Corporate Finance Pty Ltd ("RM") ("JLMs"), via a placement and an entitlement issue ("Capital Raising").

The Company has reduced its operating costs by $1.14m per annum in 2018/19 and continues to pursue further cost reduction.

Participants in the Placement and the Entitlement Issue will receive one (1) free attaching Option for every one (1) Share subscribed, with an expiry date two (2) years from the date of issue, and an exercise price of $0.01 each. The Company will apply for the Options to be listed on ASX.

In a strong endorsement for the Company, key board members and significant shareholders are participating in the Placement, with Quantify CEO, Brett Savill, and Chairman, Peter Rossdeutscher, committing to investing $100,000 each (subject to shareholder approval).

Entitlement Issue

To enable all eligible existing shareholders the opportunity to participate in the Capital Raising on the same terms as the Placement, the Company will launch an entitlement issue on the basis of one (1) new Share for every four (4) Shares held on the record date, at the Issue Price of $0.005 per Share to raise gross proceeds of approximately $1.5m ("Entitlement Issue"). The Entitlement Issue has been fully, jointly underwritten by Pinnacle and RM. A prospectus ("Prospectus") for the Entitlement Issue will be lodged with ASIC and announced to ASX on or around 4 July 2019.

Options

Participants in the Placement and Entitlement Issue will receive one (1) free option for every one (1) Share subscribed ("Options"). The Options will have an expiry date of 2 years from the date of issue and will be exercisable at $0.01 each. The Company will apply for the Options to be listed on ASX. The Options issued to participants in the Placement will be subject to shareholder approval (see below).

Shareholder Approval

The Options issued to participants in the Placement, the participation of the Directors in the Placement and Options issued to the JLMs as part payment of its fees in relation to the Capital Raising will be subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting of shareholders to be called as soon as practical (expected to be held in early August 2019).

Use of Funds

Funds raised under the Capital Raising will primarily be used to advance revenue generating contracts and product licensing opportunities, as well as fund research and development, marketing, working capital and general corporate expenditure.

Quantify CEO Brett Savill commented:

"The Company has recently entered into an exclusive east coast sales agreement with Harvey Norman Commercial Division ("HNCD") and with the first purchase order currently being manufactured and due for delivery to Australia in September 2019, the Quantify Board are confident in the future of the Company. To demonstrate our commitment, both our Chairman Peter Rossdeutscher and I have invested $100,000 each under the Placement.

"At this important stage with the Company nearing commercialisation, I commend the offer under the Entitlement Issue and encourage eligible shareholders to carefully read the Prospectus to be issued and consider taking up their entitlements. The capital raised will not only be important in further executing our commercialisation and sales strategy, it will also play a critical role in further research and development to ensure that Quantify continues to stay ahead of the market as a leader in home automation.

"Further to this, the Company has recently continued its cost reduction program, lowering its quarterly operating costs by approximately $300,000 per quarter."