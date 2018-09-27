Quantify Technology : Board Restructure Clarification

Board Restructure - Clarification

27th September 2018

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:QFY) ("Quantify Technology" the "Company") refers to the announcement lodged today titled "Quantify Technology Restructures Board of Directors" and advises that in respect to the Performance Shares as detailed in Annexure A of the announcement, the issues will be subject to shareholder approval.

