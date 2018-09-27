Log in
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD (QFY)
Quantify Technology : Board Restructure Clarification

09/27/2018 | 07:21am CEST

Board Restructure - Clarification

ASX RELEASE

27th September 2018

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:QFY) ("Quantify Technology" the "Company") refers to the announcement lodged today titled "Quantify Technology Restructures Board of Directors" and advises that in respect to the Performance Shares as detailed in Annexure A of the announcement, the issues will be subject to shareholder approval.

N J Bassett Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 05:20:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Lapins Managing Director & Director
Lee Christensen Chairman
Paul Knight Director-Operations
Alex Paior Non-Executive Director
Brett Savill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD-72.58%0
ANRITSU CORP48.73%2 300
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%2 100
TOPCON CORPORATION-15.83%1 932
LEM HOLDING SA-27.24%1 420
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO LTD-54.64%1 182
