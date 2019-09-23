Log in
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD

(QFY)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/19
0.004 AUD   -11.11%
01:27aQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : links up with Victorian distributor
PU
01:27aQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : CEO drops new investor update
PU
09/22QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : signs up ASI Electrics
PU
Quantify Technology : CEO drops new investor update

09/23/2019
23 Sep 2019

Quantify's CEO Brett Savill recently spoke to Hot Copper about the Company's latest news.

Regardless of whether you're new to following Quantify or familiar with who we are, the interview provides a great summary of our recent developments and what we're up to.

Dated September 2019.

About Hot Copper:

Hot Copper is Australia's largest stock trading and investment internet discussion forum with over 250,000 registered members. They provide a free forum for enthusiastic investors to comment on a range of topics including listed companies and IPOs, stocks to buy and sell, ASX stock markets and more.

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 05:26:05 UTC
Chart QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Savill Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Peter Rossdeutscher Chairman
Paul Knight Director-Operations
Tim Leahy Chief Financial Officer
Mark Lapins Executive Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD-25.00%4
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%3 187
ANRITSU CORP44.14%2 710
TOPCON CORPORATION3.71%1 429
LEM HOLDING SA17.18%1 408
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO LTD-3.31%1 212
