QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD

QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD

(QFY)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/22
0.004 AUD   -11.11%
Quantify Technology : Change in substantial holding from MUFG

08/23/2019 | 04:48am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

113 326 524

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Not Applicable

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

20 August 2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

5 July 2019

The previous notice was dated

5 July 2019

The holder became aware on

22 August 2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Shares

109,514,889

9.60%

109,514,889

7.35%

Based on

Based on

1,489,038,396

1,140,990,717 Ordinary

Ordinary Shares

Shares Outstanding

Outstanding

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Incremental filing is caused by the change in the Issuer's Total Outstanding Shares (TOS)

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder

Person entitled

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number

Person's

interest

of securities

to be registered

of securities

votes

as holder (8)

Morgan Stanley

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia

Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section

Mitsubishi UFJ

Australia Securities

109,514,889

Not Applicable

608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

109,514,889

Financial Group, Inc.

(Nominee) Pty

Ordinary Shares

Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley

Limited

Inc.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in

relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

See annexure A to this notice

Each company referred to is an associate of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under

section 12 of the the Corporations Act.

1

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Signature

print name

Tetsuya Shigemoto

capacity

Authorised signatory

sign here

date

23 August 2019

2

Annexure "A"

This is Annexure "A" of 1 page referred to in the Form 604 (Notice of change of interests of substantial holder), signed by me and dated 23 August 2019.

……………………………………….……………………………………….……………………………………….……………………………………….

Tetsuya Shigemoto

Authorised signatory

Dated 23 August 2019

SCHEDULE

CAROL AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED (ACN 630 725 558)

CFSGAM IP HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED (ACN 625 765 399)

CFSGAM SERVICES PTY LTD (ACN 624 305 595)

CFSPAI EUROPE CO LIMITED (COMPANY CODE C41267)

CFSPAI EUROPE HOLDCO LIMITED (COMPANY CODE C41260)

COLONIAL FIRST STATE ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED (ACN 114 194 311)

COLONIAL FIRST STATE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED (ACN 085 313 926)

COLONIAL FIRST STATE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD (ACN 101 384

COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENT MANAGERS (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 00153197)

COLONIAL FIRST STATE MANAGED INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED (ACN 006 464 428)

EDIF II GP S.A.R.L. (COMPANY NO. B204413)

FIRST STATE EUROPEAN DIVERSIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE S.A.R.L. (COMPANY NO.

FIRST STATE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED (COMPANY NO.

FIRST STATE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. SC047708)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENT MANAGERS (ASIA) LIMITED (ACN 054 571 701)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENT SERVICES (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 03904320)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (HONG KONG) LIMITED (CR NO. 0206616)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (IRELAND) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 629188)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (JAPAN) LIMITED (COMPANY NUMBER 0104-01-093090)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (SINGAPORE) (COMPANY NO. 02294743)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (UK HOLDINGS) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 03904310)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 02294743)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (US) LLC (FILE NUMBER 546 9442)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.R.L (COMPANY NO. B128117)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS (SINGAPORE) LIMITED (REGISTRATION NO.

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (COMPANY NO. SC079063)

FIRST STATE NOMINEES (HONG KONG) LIMITED (CR NO. 0206615)

FSIB LTD

REALINDEX INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED (ACN 133 312 017)

SI HOLDINGS LIMITED (COMPANY NO. SC109439)

TOTAL KEEN INVESTMENT LIMITED (CR NO. 0580652)

3

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 08:47:05 UTC
