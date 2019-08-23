Quantify Technology : Change in substantial holding from MUFG

|
|
|
Form 604
|
|
|
Corporations Act 2001
|
|
|
Section 671B
|
|
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
|
|
|
|
ToCompany Name/Scheme
|
|
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
ACN/ARSN
|
|
113 326 524
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
Name
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
There was a change in the interests of the
|
|
|
substantial holder on
|
|
20 August 2019
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
5 July 2019
|
|
The previous notice was dated
|
|
5 July 2019
|
|
The holder became aware on
|
|
22 August 2019
|
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Previous notice
|
|
Present notice
|
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
109,514,889
|
9.60%
|
109,514,889
|
7.35%
|
|
|
Based on
|
|
Based on
|
|
|
|
1,489,038,396
|
|
|
1,140,990,717 Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Incremental filing is caused by the change in the Issuer's Total Outstanding Shares (TOS)
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant
|
Registered holder
|
Person entitled
|
Nature of relevant interest (6)
|
Class and number
|
Person's
|
interest
|
of securities
|
to be registered
|
of securities
|
votes
|
as holder (8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia
|
|
|
|
|
Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ
|
Australia Securities
|
|
109,514,889
|
|
Not Applicable
|
608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
|
109,514,889
|
Financial Group, Inc.
|
(Nominee) Pty
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in
relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
|
|
See annexure A to this notice
|
Each company referred to is an associate of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under
|
section 12 of the the Corporations Act.
|
|
|
1
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
|
|
Signature
|
print name
|
Tetsuya Shigemoto
|
capacity
|
Authorised signatory
|
|
sign here
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
23 August 2019
|
|
|
|
|
2
Annexure "A"
This is Annexure "A" of 1 page referred to in the Form 604 (Notice of change of interests of substantial holder), signed by me and dated 23 August 2019.
……………………………………….……………………………………….……………………………………….……………………………………….
|
Tetsuya Shigemoto
|
Authorised signatory
|
Dated 23 August 2019
SCHEDULE
CAROL AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED (ACN 630 725 558)
CFSGAM IP HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED (ACN 625 765 399)
CFSGAM SERVICES PTY LTD (ACN 624 305 595)
CFSPAI EUROPE CO LIMITED (COMPANY CODE C41267)
CFSPAI EUROPE HOLDCO LIMITED (COMPANY CODE C41260)
COLONIAL FIRST STATE ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED (ACN 114 194 311)
COLONIAL FIRST STATE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED (ACN 085 313 926)
COLONIAL FIRST STATE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD (ACN 101 384
COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENT MANAGERS (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 00153197)
COLONIAL FIRST STATE MANAGED INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED (ACN 006 464 428)
EDIF II GP S.A.R.L. (COMPANY NO. B204413)
FIRST STATE EUROPEAN DIVERSIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE S.A.R.L. (COMPANY NO.
FIRST STATE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED (COMPANY NO.
FIRST STATE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. SC047708)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENT MANAGERS (ASIA) LIMITED (ACN 054 571 701)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENT SERVICES (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 03904320)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (HONG KONG) LIMITED (CR NO. 0206616)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (IRELAND) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 629188)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (JAPAN) LIMITED (COMPANY NUMBER 0104-01-093090)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (SINGAPORE) (COMPANY NO. 02294743)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (UK HOLDINGS) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 03904310)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (UK) LIMITED (COMPANY NO. 02294743)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (US) LLC (FILE NUMBER 546 9442)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.R.L (COMPANY NO. B128117)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS (SINGAPORE) LIMITED (REGISTRATION NO.
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (COMPANY NO. SC079063)
FIRST STATE NOMINEES (HONG KONG) LIMITED (CR NO. 0206615)
FSIB LTD
REALINDEX INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED (ACN 133 312 017)
SI HOLDINGS LIMITED (COMPANY NO. SC109439)
TOTAL KEEN INVESTMENT LIMITED (CR NO. 0580652)
3
Disclaimer
Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 08:47:05 UTC