Quantify Technology : Change in substantial holding from MUFG

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED ACN/ARSN 113 326 524

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Not Applicable There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 20 August 2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 5 July 2019 The previous notice was dated 5 July 2019 The holder became aware on 22 August 2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Shares 109,514,889 9.60% 109,514,889 7.35% Based on Based on 1,489,038,396 1,140,990,717 Ordinary Ordinary Shares Shares Outstanding Outstanding

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Incremental filing is caused by the change in the Issuer's Total Outstanding Shares (TOS)

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant Registered holder Person entitled Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number Person's interest of securities to be registered of securities votes as holder (8) Morgan Stanley Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section Mitsubishi UFJ Australia Securities 109,514,889 Not Applicable 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial 109,514,889 Financial Group, Inc. (Nominee) Pty Ordinary Shares Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley Limited Inc.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in

relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: